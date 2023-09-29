Planning a move? Look no further At Matthew James Global Relocations all European work is undertaken by their own vehicles and staff and goods are stored in their own warehouses

Matthew James Global Relocations was founded in the UK in 1996, 27 years ago, and in early 2000 they opened their warehouse and office in Mijas. Matthew James is the largest British-owned relocation company based on the Costa Del Sol and continues to grow, being an industry leader for all relocation services across Europe and worldwide.

Their fleet currently consists of 45 vehicles, and they have four warehouses located in Dartford UK, Barcelona, Madrid and Estepona. The company has won numerous awards for its dedication and commitment to its fleet of vehicles and its expert packing skills, and in 2018 were included in the Mega Growth 50 Awards, which recognise the 50 fastest growing businesses in Kent.

They are the only British removals company on the Costa to have been audited to the high standards of ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, and the company is also a member of the IAM (International Association of Movers), the largest association of international movers. They offer a weekly service to and from France, Spain and the UK and a monthly service to all other European destinations.

Managing Director, Matthew De-Machen, tells SUR in English how the company has grown and the dos and don’ts to avoid the “moving-day blues”.

“Our company has grown through sheer hard work, dedication and a can-do attitude. Let’s face it, without our clients we don’t have a business, do we? You’re only as good as your last job! When choosing your mover, my advice would be to look into the company before signing any contract. What accreditations do they hold, if any? What is their financial status? How long have they been trading? Will they do the job themselves, or subcontract it out to the cheapest provider they can find? You may wonder why you should ask these questions, but many removals companies are insolvent and still operate, and that’s very concerning when they may be holding and transporting your goods. At Matthew James, all European work is undertaken in our own vehicles by our own full-time employed staff, and goods are stored in our own warehouses. I genuinely don’t think another mover can offer this! Watch out for hidden costs; there are less-reputable removals companies out there who would resort to holding you to ransom by charging you extortionate additional fees to be reunited with your belongings, if the volume of goods transported doesn’t align with the initial estimate. This is where Matthew James comes into its own, as we always insist on either a home survey, video survey, or for smaller moves (0-10 items) a defined and agreed list for our crews to work to. By getting this right from the outset, it means no extra fees or unexpected surprises on the day and, most of all, no unnecessary stress.”

Matthew spent many years on the front line himself, driving the road trains and moving clients. He has travelled all over European and into non-European countries, with his furthest trip being Crete, which was 3,600km from home. As a result, Matthew has become obsessed with trucks and always wants them to reflect the pride and care he takes in his job. Many of the lorries are painted with individual artwork, in a variety of themes, with one displaying a map of its regular journey around Europe. The design won first place at the Assen Truckstar Festival, competing against 3,500 trucks from all over Europe.

The company relocated a staggering 180 families in August 2023 during its peak season and estimates that it will relocate a total of 1,800 families in 2023. Matthew believes that if you are looking for relocation services throughout Europe and worldwide, you should look no further than his company.

Read more about Matthew James, and get in touch with the office, by going to www.matthewjamesremovals.com or email info-spain@mjr.global