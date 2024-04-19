The mistle thrush

Compartir Copiar enlace

Mistle thrush are present throughout Andalucía's woodlands, both coniferous and extensive oak forests. It is in woodland areas that they are most observed, yet they can also be seen in lightly wooded areas with open ground, where they will forage for invertebrates.

The local birds are resident with some evidence of altitudinal dispersal during colder winter spells and these local birds are joined during the autumn and winter by birds arriving from northern Europe. I found that, here and in the UK, many local birds appeared to largely desert breeding grounds for a period during July and August, during this time they would flock as family groups in open and sometimes cultivated areas. Outside of late summer, I see them most frequently as individuals or pairs, except for autumn when I have seen large flocks feeding together. These large flocks can be several family groups coming together in areas where food is plentiful, also migrant birds will join resident birds at this time.