Richard Ford. Spain through the eyes of Romanticism

Most foreign artistic luminaries who passed through Andalucía during the 19th century were seduced by Ronda's romantic allure. One of these was Richard Ford, the English gentleman who best and most successfully viewed this country through the eyes of Romanticism, and from a foreign perspective. Among the many places he visited on his extensive journeys, Ronda became a memorable stop for him, so much so, he is one of numerous foreign writers whose visit to the town is recorded on a ceramic plaque.

The writer and romantic traveller was no casual tourist: he explored every corner, capturing not only landscapes but also customs, anecdotes, human traits, and the whole Spanish soul that so fascinated him and that he would later pour with passion - and a sharp British wit - into his writings. These observations inspired numerous travellers who followed Ford on the Grand Tour of Andalucía: his work made him one of the most important Hispanists of all time.

Ford even went to the extent of adopting the typical attire of the period: this was in contrast to the traditional dress chosen among the 19th-century upper classes of London from which Ford descended.

Born into a wealthy family in Chelsea, London, Ford was educated at Oxford. His first trip to Spain with his first wife, Harriet, in 1830, resulted in A Handbook for Travellers in Spain, which was published in 1845. The book has been republished several times and is still considered one the greatest pieces of travel literature ever published.

Seville became the Fords' base for around three years, and during this time, he made many topographical drawings which are considered an important record of the period, as many of the buildings have since been demolished or altered considerably. Ford also kept detailed notebooks in which he described with his masterful narration what he had observed.