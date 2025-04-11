King Salman. A royal asset to Marbella's economy

Tony Bryant Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:53 Compartir

Marbella has long had a reputation for being a preferred destination of the world's most illustrious jet setters, and none so much as the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman Ibn Abdulaziz. The head of the Saudi royal family owns the Al-Riya Palace, located on the Golden Mile, a short distance from the Mar-Mar Palace, built by the late King Fahd.

He ascended the throne of the world's leading oil power following the death of his brother, King Abdullah ibn Abdulaziz al-Saud, in 2015. Although today, due to ailing health, he no longer visits Marbella, his luxurious palace is used by his closest relatives, including his son and heir Mohammed bin Salman, and their arrival in the town does not go unnoticed.

Zoom His yacht in Puerto Banús. EFE

They cannot be described as discreet tourists, because there is always a huge entourage of security personnel and exclusive cars with tinted windows, which leaves no one in any doubt that royalty is in residence in Marbella.

Salman's superyacht Shaf London became a regular sight in Puerto Banús and his presence in the town, and the effect this had on the local economy, was the reason why, in 2014, Marbella town hall approved naming one of Puerto Banús' main streets Avenida Principe Salman (before he became king) in his honour.

The Saudi royals' visits to Marbella constitute great economic impact for the town's hotels, shops and businesses, as their entourage typically numbers no fewer than a hundred people, with a spending power that far exceeds the average for the upper end of the spectrum. The 90-year-old monarch's family's spending power is not just beneficial for the luxurious boutiques and exclusive jewellery shops found along the Golden Mile and in Puerto Banús. Such is the number of members of the family who travel to Marbella for their summer vacations, other mansions and villas also need to be rented, providing lucrative income for local estate agents and owners.