Joe Strummer: A punk rocker's haven in Lorca's city

Granada has an abundance of streets and squares named in honour of people who left their mark on the city, from the Catholic Monarchs and poet Federico García Lorca to flamenco singer Enrique Morente; but why is an English punk rocker who made his name on the London music scene of the 1970s among them? John Graham Mellor, or Joe Strummer as he was better known, was the co-founder and lead vocalist of The Clash, a punk band with explosive political lyrics and rebellious attitude that greatly influenced British rock music in general.

Strummer, who died of a heart attack in 2002, was linked to Granada long before visiting, due to his special fascination with Lorca. In the song Spanish Bombs (1979), Strummer sang the lyrics "Granada oh my heart", a reference to the effects of the Spanish Civil War and the death of the Granada poet at the hands of nationalist supporters.

Joe Strummer in Granada. ABC

The musician was honoured by the city hall after more than 2,000 residents of Granada, where The Clash frontman became a frequent visitor, signed a petition, which resulted in the inauguration of Placeta Joe Strummer in the old Jewish quarter in May 2013.

The event was attended by his family and friends from England. An acoustic concert was held in his honour with the participation of members of 091, a local rock band that Strummer had worked with on their second album Más de Cien Lobos.

He first went to the city in 1984 with Paloma Romero, his Spanish girlfriend at that time, who was the drummer of the all-female punk band, The Slits.

He later brought a holiday home in Cabo de Gata in Almeria, but visited Granada regularly during his involvement with 091.

This charming square, with panoramic views of the Sierra Nevada, has since become a meeting place for fans of the legendary artist, although graffiti and damage forced the council to renovate the area in 2022.