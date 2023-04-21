Anthony Shearman,1935-2023
Anthony will be remembered with great affection by all the staff in the Axarquía health service, the patients and their families, as well as his colleagues
Friday, 21 April 2023, 13:30
It is with great sadness that AVISA, the Axarquía Voluntary Interpreters Service, have announced the death of Anthony Shearman, the first president of the association.
Anthony died at home on the afternoon of Good Friday, 7 April, following a fall. He was 87.
AVISA's current president, Christopher Cluderay, described Anthony as having "all the hallmarks of a typical English gentleman", but was actually born and raised in Chile.
Born on 23 December 1935, Anthony went on to work in a number of countries before retiring to Nerja.
Along with other volunteer interpreters, he founded AVISA about 18 years ago, while he was working as a volunteer in the Nerja health centre.
From then he worked together with his wife Sheilah two days a week in Nerja and another day at the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar.
Anthony was a member of the association's committee and coordinated the work of the interpreters in Nerja. He regularly stood in for absent colleagues.
"Anthony's death will leave a great void in the lives of many people: so many years dedicated to helping others means that he was widely known and enormously respected. He worked with efficiency, dignity, empathy and above all a caring attitude," Christopher explained.
Anthony will be remembered with great affection by all the staff in the Axarquía health service, the patients and their families, as well as his colleagues.
