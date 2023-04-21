Anthony Shearman,1935-2023

Compartir Copiar enlace

It is with great sadness that AVISA, the Axarquía Voluntary Interpreters Service, have announced the death of Anthony Shearman, the first president of the association.

Anthony died at home on the afternoon of Good Friday, 7 April, following a fall. He was 87.

AVISA's current president, Christopher Cluderay, described Anthony as having "all the hallmarks of a typical English gentleman", but was actually born and raised in Chile.