Isabel Preysler: A socialite with British connections

Isabel Preysler has a star on Puerto Banús' boulevard of fame. She was born María Isabel Preysler Arrastía in Manila, Philippines on February 18 1951) and is a Spanish and Filipino socialite and TV celebrity.

Preysler has been married to singer Julio Iglesias, former Spanish finance minister Miguel Boyer and Carlos Falcó, fifth Marquess of Griñón. She was also in a relationship with Peruvian author and politician Mario Vargas Llosa from 2015 until 2022.

Preysler is the mother of singers Enrique Iglesias and Julio Iglesias Jr., journalist Chábeli Iglesias, Tamara Falcó, sixth Marchioness of Griñón, and Ana Boyer Preysler.

In the late 1990s she became the face of the Spanish Ferrero Rocher advert. While in the UK it was at the Ambassador's reception that guests were 'spoilt' with a tray of the popular chocolates, in Spain it was at one of 'Isabel's fiestas'.

Preysler is often spotted in Marbella and in particular when one of her sons performs at the Starlite festival. The last time was on 30 August 2024 when Julio José Iglesias sang. Later that year in October, the socialite was recognised at the Spanish magazine Mujerhoy Awards in Madrid. She picked up an award in recognition of her relevance and influence in Spanish society. "I must be getting very old because they are giving me a lot of awards," she quipped.

Preysler has close connections with the British royal family and celebrities. In May 2001 she was Prince Charles' guest of honour for the opening of his Spanish Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. She was his guest of honour again in 2005 at a garden party when the British royals came to Spain on holiday.

Preysler was involved with the welcoming party for the Beckhams when David signed for Real Madrid in 2003 and is said to have become close friends with Victoria.

In 2024 she told Spanish journalists that being single for the first time since she was about 19 was "marvellous" and that she was "enjoying life".