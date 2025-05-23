Hermanfrid Schubart German archaeologist and historian

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 23 May 2025, 11:45 Compartir

In October 2019 a walkway in Torre del Mar was named after Professor Hermanfrid Schubart, a historian who worked at the German Archaeological Institute of Madrid from 1960 until 1994. He was director from 1984 until his retirement.

Schubart, who was born in Kassel, Germany, in 1930, is particularly well-known for his excavations on the Axarquía coast and for his research into the Phoenicians of the Iberian Peninsula.

He undertook a series of excavations between 1964 and 1998 and came across the Phoenician settlements in Los Toscanos, Alarcón, Jardín, Morro de Mezquitilla, Trayamar and Chorreras.

Schubart attended the inauguration of the walkway in 2019. "Without these discoveries we would not know the importance of our town in history, and the character we have forged over the centuries," Vélez-Málaga town hall said in a statement on the occasion.

In October 2024, Schubart was given an honorary doctorate from the University of Malaga (UMA) in recognition of the importance of his work on the Costa del Sol.

Although he was unable to attend the ceremony for health reasons, a video of the professor giving a speech was shown, in which he said, "I remember my good relations with colleagues and friends of the UMA, with directors and collaborators of the museums. It is a great honour and a joy, if I may say so, of a certain pride, to receive this distinction."

Alluding to the fact that there was more research to be done on the Costa del Sol in relation to the Phoenician sites, Schubart added, "There remain tasks of great interest for future research by the new generations."

Schubart has also been awarded the Spanish Medal of Fine Arts (1982), the Doctorate Honoris Causa of the Autonomous University of Madrid (1994), the Gold Medal of Andalucía (1997), the Medal of Honour of the UMA (1992) and the Merit Cross of the Federal Republic of Germany.