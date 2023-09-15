Fuengirola bar owner raises 4,000 for Cudeca and Age Concern

Sections
Friday, 15 September 2023, 15:08
The Caribbean Bar in Fuengirola held two charity events last week to raise funds for Age Concern and Cudeca.
The first was a two-kilometre swim along the Fuengirola coastline, which was completed by the bar's owner, Simon Williams.
Simon also organised a fundraising barbecue and an afternoon of live entertainment at the bar last weekend.
The activities raised almost 4,000 euros for the two charities.
