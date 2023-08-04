From bicycles and drums to local entrepreneur Dutch musician Eddy Durlacher is the creator of Eddy’s Music Factory, a popular rehearsal and recording space in Malaga

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

One of the biggest problems that local bands and super-group-style ensembles encounter on the Costa del Sol is finding suitable spaces in which to rehearse. Even though Spain is known as a "noisy country", many musicians often fall foul of the noise police, who are alerted by infuriated neighbours.

After experiencing similar problems, as well as rehearsing in a barn full of horses, a Dutch drummer came up with the perfect solution. Eddy Durlacher is the creator of Eddy's Music Factory, a multipurpose rehearsal and recording space that is proving to be hugely popular with local musicians. SUR in English caught up with Eddy to chat about his new venture, and also about the circumstances he faced as a keen young drummer.

Born in Amsterdam in 1958, Eddy was brought up in a Jewish family. As a child, he dreamed of having a drum kit, but his parents refused point blank to purchase their son a set of drums.

"It's a very funny story, because, being from a Jewish family, when I reached 13 years of age, I celebrated my Bar Mitzvah. People collect money to buy you presents. I wanted a drum kit, but my parents said 'no way', because they did not want problems with the neighbours. Instead, they bought a bicycle. In Amsterdam you need a bicycle, so it was not a waste of money, but it was not what I wanted," Eddy explains.

However, because his parents travelled a lot, Eddy decided to buy a drum kit while they were away, and he began to secretly practise on his new kit, which he had to hide in the attic when his parents were around. The noise the youngster made brought a barrage of complaints, and alerted his parents to the fact that their son had disobeyed them.

But Eddy was determined to fulfil his dream of becoming a drummer and he began playing in school bands, some of which included friends who would eventually become famous on the national and international music scene. These included musicians who would go on to form Kayak, a Dutch rock band who had several hits in the Netherlands during the 1970s; and the progressive folk-rock band Focus, whose most commercially successful record was Hocus Pocus.

After marrying his first wife and starting a family, Eddy's musical career "came to a halt". Even though his marriage ended, his passion for music would not be reignited until he met Lola, a doctor from Granada. The couple met in Amsterdam in 2003, and decided to set up home in Lola's apartment in Benalmádena a short while after.

On turning 60, Lola asked Eddy what he would like for his special birthday.

"I said I wanted a drum kit, but I insisted on buying it myself, as I didn't want to end up with another bicycle," Eddy says, bursting into laughter.

Once in possession of a new Gretsch drum kit, Eddy began to rehearse, much to the annoyance of his neighbours once again, and after regaining his confidence, he joined the Coín-based rock band Karma. The band had trouble finding suitable places to rehearse, and after using a fly-infested stable, where, Eddy says, "the horses were not happy", the Dutchman discovered a vacant unit in Malaga where he would open Eddy's Music Factory.

"I found the premises in Malaga and did a deal. I signed the contract in February, and then set about turning it into a rehearsal studio. It was a lot of hard work, but it was worth it," Eddy declares.

However, he soon realised the building's full potential, mainly because of its size. He was approached by a local television company, who now use the studio to make short productions, and also by bands wanting to make promotional videos and to present showcases. Eddy also decided to start presenting live concerts, along with a monthly second-hand musical equipment market, which he says "is proving to be very popular".

"The music factory has really taken off and I seem to have filled a niche. It's a great location and it has become very successful in a short period of time, although I have many ideas in store for the future," he says.

www.instagram.com/eddystudiosmalaga