Edgar Neville had connections in Malaga through his wife. SUR
Edgar Neville: A &#039;bon viveur&#039; with a British parent
Foreign influencers in southern Spain

Edgar Neville: A 'bon viveur' with a British parent

His father was Edward Neville Riddlesdale, an English engineer who was director of the family company, Julius G. Neville & Co., in Spain

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Malaga

Friday, 4 October 2024, 11:48

The theatre at the Diputación de Málaga (Malaga's provincial authority) in the city opened in 2008 as the Auditorio de la Diputación Provincial but it was renamed the Auditorio Edgar Neville in 2012. How did the Diputación end up being called after someone with a distinctly English-sounding name?

Although Edgar Neville was born in Madrid on 28 December 1899, he was the son of Edward Neville Riddlesdale, an English engineer who was director of his family's company in Spain (Julius G. Neville & Co, Liverpool, later the Anglo-Spanish Motor Company). His mother was María Romrée y Palacios, daughter of the Count and Countess of Berlanga de Duero.

In his mid-twenties Neville joined the diplomatic service, first in the USA and then he had a brief spell as a diplomat in London from 1936 to 1937. However, it was in the USA where he was able to cultivate his interest in theatre and film and he became good friends with Charlie Chaplin who helped open doors for him in Hollywood.

Neville went on to produce a number of films and was nominated for a Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival in 1953 for Duende y Misterio del Flamenco.

In 1925 he married Ángeles Rubio Argüelles y Alessandri, who was born in Malaga and whose mother, Carlota Alessandri, was the owner of a lot of land on the Costa del Sol. The couple would therefore spend a lot of time in Malaga.

Neville was involved in the 'Generación 27', a group of Spanish writers and poets who made their name on the cultural scene around 1927. He is said to have been good friends with Federico García Lorca and Manuel de Falla.

Neville was known as a 'bon viveur' and was influential not only in Spain, but in the USA, France and the UK. He died in Madrid on 23 April 1967.

Other than Diputación building in Malaga there are few other places named after him in Spain, including a bus stop in Madrid, according to Google Maps.

