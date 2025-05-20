Borja Rueda from Malaga wins Eurovision with Austria: 'With luck, this happens once in a lifetime'

Borja Rueda (first from the right) and Sergio Jaén (second), next to JJ (with the mobile phone), winner of Eurovision.

Malaga-based choreographer Borja Rueda arrived from Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday. Naturally, without having slept, considering that he had spent the whole night dancing and celebrating Austria's victory at Eurovision 2025, after a very tight and controversial final shared with Israel. Together with his work partner Lohi Rodríguez and set designer Sergio Jaén, Rueda has been one of the secret keys to Johannes Pietsch's ('JJ') triumph at this year's edition of the song contest.

JJ's performance was an example of the collaboration between his vocal range, Jaén's design in black and white and Rueda's choreography. "With luck, this happens once in a lifetime," said Rueda.

On Monday, SUR sat with the dancer and choreographer for an interview full of emotions and memories. Rueda recalled how he and Rodríguez waited impatiently backstage for the winner to be announced. They were taken to JJ's booth as soon as his victory was confirmed. "At that moment, when they were guiding us through the corridors, we were very aware that we were on the winner's path, something I had never thought I could experience," said Rueda, adding that he forgot his English due to the nerves as soon as the Austrian television went to interview him. He resorted to speaking only in Spanish.

A regular collaborator of Antonio Banderas at the Soho Caixabank theatre and of singer Ana Mena, Rueda has been working with set designer Sergio Jaén since he met him at the last Eurojunior 2024 held in Madrid, where Borja Rueda was the choreographic director of the gala. "After only 20 minutes, it felt like we were lifelong friends," said Rueda. As soon as he received offers to create the set design for several countries, Jaén asked Rueda if he wanted them to collaborate. "In the end, we chose Austria and Cyprus," said Rueda.

'This year, we have experienced both sides of Eurovision: from winning to not qualifying with Cyprus. Everyone believes it was a robbery'

"This year, we have experienced both sides of Eurovision: from winning to not qualifying with Cyprus," said Rueda, acknowledging the "spectacular" performance put by Cyprus's Theo Evans. "Everyone agrees that he was robbed," added Rueda, knowing that no Eurovision contest goes without controversy.

The choreographer praised the work of his colleague Jaén, who managed to enchant the audience and take spectators to another world on stage.

Trials in Spain

"Sergio fell in love with the song as soon as he heard it and, when he sent it to me, he said: 'We have to do this'. Although I hadn't worked in Eurovision until now, the first thing I thought was that we couldn't have a better song, because it is spectacular," said Borja Rueda. He didn't need more convincing to jump on the opportunity.

"All the rehearsals took place in Madrid. As the team was Spanish and the whole process was developed from here, JJ visited twice. Working with him was very organic," said Rueda. "It’s not a choreography that heavily marks the steps, because it couldn’t look like he was dancing, but everything was carefully measured," he added.

Rueda is currently working on a new project with his friend Ana Mena, preparing her next releases.

'Anyone with professional judgement cannot deny that Melody's talent is unique. She and the TVE team have given it their all'

Borja Rueda also commented on Melody's participation in Eurovision as Spain's representative. Although she did not achieve a high position in the ranking, the choreographer praised her singing skills. "I spoke a lot with her in Basel and anyone with professional judgement cannot deny that Melody's talent is unique - her voice never fails. She and the TVE team have given it their all, so I can only say that I feel proud," said Rueda.

"The music industry needs Melody and there’s no one better than her to defend ‘Esa Diva’ and to speak so openly about success and failure, because she has a career and knows how hard it is to keep going year after year without rest, despite the ups and downs. She is brave, because after all, all artists are divas," said Rueda. "Melody and the whole Spanish delegation should be happy and content," he concluded.