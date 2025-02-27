Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Germán Jiménez (director with Turium), Antonio Banderas, Samary Fernández Feito (general manager of the luxury, lifestyle and magazines division of Vocento group) and Ignacio Ybarra, Vocento's group chairman. R. C.
Turium Award goes to Antonio Banderas as ambassador of Spanish culture and excellence
Turium Award goes to Antonio Banderas as ambassador of Spanish culture and excellence

The award was presented by Ignacio Ybarra, chairman of both the Vocento media group and Turium

C. P. S.

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 19:30

Antonio Banderas was the recipient of the first ever Turium Connecting Excellence Award in Madrid, which was presented to him by the chairman of the board of directors for Vocento, Ignacio Ybarra. The award was given to the Malaga-born actor "for his work as an ambassador of Spanish culture and excellence at the international level", as Germán Jiménez, director with Turium (Vocento's tourism excellence division), put it.

Banderas, who is currently directing the highly successful musical Gypsy at the Teatro Nuevo Apolo in the Spanish capital, was given as his award a sculpture called Soul Keeper, a work by Okuda San Miguel, considered one of Spain's most internationally renowned urban artists. The 'soul keeper' symbolises a being that provides protection and guidance for those who have it in their possession.

The actor expressed his gratitude for this award, "which means a lot to me, because it recognises work in the world of theatre culture, and in my case in today's Spanish musical theatre, and which, as I have already said, in these times when it is so difficult to distinguish truth from fiction, we are left with something standing its ground for what is real, of something magical between a group of people, the actors, and another group, the spectators, who communicate through a message that is not invented through artificial intelligence or special effects."

The presentation of this award took place to coincide with the celebration of the formation of Turium's strategic committee, a gathering of regional government and council representatives, charitable foundations and those with business interests with Vocento and Turium as well as the leading figures from within the latter two companies. The event took place in the private room of Galería Canalejas, next to the Four Seasons Hotel.

Banderas also stressed "the importance of working for quality tourism, not excluding anything, but very important for Andalucía, Malaga and Spain", and to which, in his modest way, he also contributes through his support for the Caixabank Soho Theatre in Malaga city. For his part, Ignacio Ybarra thanked the actor for attending the event despite his busy schedule.

