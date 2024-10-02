Pelopicofoto, Malaga’s first dedicated pet photography studio

This English-speaking animal photography studio in Campanillas captures images of dogs, cats and other companion animals in line with their owners’ preferences

In the studio, an elaborate setup is created that ensures each pet’s needs and welfare are prioritised.

Pelopicofoto offers a unique service in Malaga: a photography studio specifically dedicated to pets. “While other professionals take photos of pets outdoors, we have a fully equipped studio for indoor pet photography,” explains José María Arresa, the photographer behind the project.

When José María had his son in July 2022, he noticed that no studios in the area allowed for family photos with pets. “At that moment, my wife and I realised there was a gap in the market, and we thought there must be many other people and families like us who wanted to professionally capture their pets in a photographic studio. So we decided to open one,” he told SUR.

“Many families consider their pets to be part of the family, showering them with love and affection. It made sense for us to specialise in family photos with animals, offering the chance to create detailed portraits with special attention and care,” he added.

Two years later, their venture has proven to be a resounding success, with hundreds of pets photographed at Pelopicofoto during this time. “No owner has left without getting the photo they wanted with their pet: we guarantee that we will always achieve it, no matter how long it takes”.

Gift options

At Pelopicofoto, the time of year is taken into account for owners who want seasonal or themed photos, such as for summer, Halloween or Christmas. "Christmas is undoubtedly the time we work the most, as many people give gift vouchers for a session at Pelopicofoto during this period," says José María.

Zoom The studio offers unique and timeless photographic keepsakes. Pelopicofoto

Gifting a session at Pelopicofoto is a unique and fun gift option, with vouchers valid for six months. “This allows recipients to choose the best time of year for their photo session," he says.

The majority of the animals they photograph are dogs, though cats, birds and even a meerkat have also been through the studio. "When we opened the studio, we thought many people would come to take photos of newborn puppies, but surprisingly, it's much more common for people to bring in older dogs. They want a professional photograph, taken with the right light and setting, to create a lifelong memory of their pet," he says.

"We all have countless photos of our pets on our phones, but they’re not taken professionally or with much thought.”

Animal welfare, a top priority

The commissions they receive at Pelopicofoto range from solo portraits of pets to family photos with their animal companions. "We usually start with the photos of the pet and then include the rest of the family," José María explains. The photographer admits he has a knack for working with animals: "When the sessions are over, they often don't want to leave the studio".

In just two years, Pelopicofoto has photographed hundreds of dogs. Pelopicofoto

In this respect, animal welfare is an absolute priority for Pelopicofoto. "We approach each session as a game, with treats like turkey or sausages; we don’t want it to be a stressful experience for the pets. Instead, we aim for them to have a good time, which is why we go at their pace and take breaks as needed, dedicating as much time as each animal requires," José María explains.

Photographing cats is particularly challenging, he admits, so they usually conduct sessions in clients' homes. However, when asked about their toughest assignment, he didn’t hesitate: "Capturing a photo with five dogs at once, along with their owners, was quite an achievement to get everyone in one shot."

In addition to personal and family photography, Pelopicofoto also offers sessions for advertising campaigns for dog product brands.

More information:

Address: C/ Río Sil, 3, Oficina 14, Campanillas, 29196 (Málaga).

Phone: 613 06 92 32

Web: https://www.pelopicofoto.com/