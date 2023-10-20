Now is the perfect time to install a photovoltaic system in Spain

Smart PV Systems Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Electricity prices have fallen again in recent months. This has meant that some people have stopped installing their own PV systems. They think that it is no longer profitable.

Frank Weiss from Smart Photovoltaic Systems, based in Alhaurín de la Torre, says that this is not true. Not only have electricity prices fallen, but also the prices for solar modules and inverters. In other words: installing a PV system is currently cheaper than it has been for a long time.

Looking to the future

Frank Weiss believes that now is the perfect time to install a PV system.

"Despite the fall in electricity prices, the now cheaper system will still pay for itself in four to six years, depending on consumption. In the medium term, however, electricity prices are very likely to rise again significantly, as can already be noted with fuel prices. Against this background, investing in a PV system with foresight makes sense right now," argues the solar expert and continues: "Depending on the module manufacturer, there is a guarantee of 25 to 30 years with a service life of up to 40 years. Under these conditions, installing a PV system makes sense economically and, of course, for the environment."

High-quality PV systems

The Smart Photovoltaic Systems S.L. Company stands for high-quality photovoltaic systems. Frank Weiss and his team take care of your connection to the sun. However, his company doesn't just install PV systems on detached houses or apartment buildings. Smart Photovoltaic Systems also install solar systems on industrial or commercial buildings. In addition to the professional installation, the company will of course take care of the correct registration of the system.

And if you want to be completely electrically self-sufficient, ask about a photovoltaic system with storage solutions, either by means of a physical or virtual battery.

Frank Weiss.

Frank Weiss will advise you free of charge and will be happy to provide you with a non-binding quote for a suitable solar energy system for your home, business or commercial building. All he needs is a brief description of the property in question and a current electricity bill or, in the case of a new build, an estimated electricity consumption.