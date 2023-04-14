Night of Destiny in Nerja During Ramadan, a gathering of several hundred people on one of the town's main squares was organised for local Muslims as well as for all residents to learn more about customs and traditions of their world

Ramadan is coming to an end. During Islam's Holy month Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal, known as suhoor or sehri, and do not eat or drink anything until they break their fast at sunset for dinner, called iftar or fitoor.

On 13 April, the Moroccan community, including representatives of other Muslim countries living in Nerja and Maro, held the collective iftar - an event to commemorate Ramadan. Long tables with plenty of chairs appeared in the Plaza Fábrica de los Cangrejos. At 8pm not only Muslims but everyone was welcome to try Moroccan food and to learn more Muslim world and its customs and traditions. That was the main idea behind the so called Night of Destiny, organised by the Moroccan women's association Somaya Luchadora (Somaya Fighter).

During the prayers, curious foreigners, and a display. A.M.S.

“Not long ago we decided to found this organisation for women. And one of our first events wa Iftar, one of the religious observances of Ramadan, and is often done as a community, with Muslim people gathering to break their fast together", Aouatif El Ghallali, a leader of Somaya Luchadora' told SUR in English.

"The meal is taken just after the call to the Maghrib prayer, which is around sunset. The goal was to raise awareness of Muslim culture and traditions, and to share the values of the month of Ramadan as well as to tell more about the Night of Destiny, one of the most important dates in Islam. I think it is important to be aware (in order) to respect. And respect is a base for tolerance. We are glad that we received support from Nerja Town Hall,” added Aouatif.

Ampliar The Plaza Fabrica de los Congrejos in Nerja. A.M.S.

Many non-Musim people approached the tables in curiosity and their questions were answered with delight. A couple from Holland, Anki and Dirk, appreciated the idea of the event. They were told that sick people, children who have not reached puberty, pregnant women and nursing mothers are exempted from the fast. They were then invited to join to share the delicious dishes that were on offer.

Besides recitations of the Koran and the Adhan, there was a henna painting exhibition, a furniture and accessories display. The stage was given to children who took part in a parade of traditional Moroccan dress although most of the guests were dressed in traditional costumes.