Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CERN's Large Hadron Collider. AFP
Nerja cultural centre to show live broadcast from CERN, home of the Hadron Collider
Science

Nerja cultural centre to show live broadcast from CERN, home of the Hadron Collider

The event will answer some fundamental questions such as: What are the basic building blocks of matter? What are the fundamental forces of nature? What is dark matter made of?

SUR in English

Nerja

Friday, 9 February 2024, 19:03

Compartir

Nerja's cultural centre is to show a live broadcast from CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research) in Geneva about its Large Hadron Collider (LHC) on 14 February at 7pm.

The collider is the biggest in the world and was built for the ATLAS project which records the high-energy particle collisions of the LHC which take place at a rate of over a billion interactions per second. The results are hoped to answer some fundamental questions such as: What are the basic building blocks of matter? What are the fundamental forces of nature? What is dark matter made of?

Attendees will be able to take part in a virtual visit to the CERN LHCand Dr Steven Goldfarb, experimental particle physicist from the University of Melbourne and Katarina Anthony, communications manager for ATLAS, will take part in a Q&A . There will then be the showing of the documentary Particle Fever which explains the discovery of the Higgs boson particle. To attend, register at the Cultural Centre in Nerja.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Arrival of storm Karlotta set to bring welcome downpours of heavy rain to Malaga province and parts of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Another tense night in Malaga province as farmers block supermarket distribution depots and a motorway
  3. 3 Just how many illegal wells are there irrigating subtropical fruit plantations in the Axarquía?
  4. 4 Malaga plans to reopen old wells as emergency measure to combat drought crisis
  5. 5 Red level drought warning declared for Malaga city and Guadalhorce valley
  6. 6 Tense night during farmers' protest in Malaga province as lorry set on fire and police charge at demonstrators
  7. 7 Fuengirola claims rise in tourist office visits in January signals 'long-awaited deseasonalisation of tourism'
  8. 8 Soulful Jamaican romance music to serenade St Valentine lovers
  9. 9 Feathers and fantasy as Malaga carnival fun continues
  10. 10 PP leader calls for Costa del Sol motorway tolls to be scrapped until train line from Malaga reaches Marbella and Estepona

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad