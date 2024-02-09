Nerja cultural centre to show live broadcast from CERN, home of the Hadron Collider

SUR in English Nerja Friday, 9 February 2024, 19:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Nerja's cultural centre is to show a live broadcast from CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research) in Geneva about its Large Hadron Collider (LHC) on 14 February at 7pm.

The collider is the biggest in the world and was built for the ATLAS project which records the high-energy particle collisions of the LHC which take place at a rate of over a billion interactions per second. The results are hoped to answer some fundamental questions such as: What are the basic building blocks of matter? What are the fundamental forces of nature? What is dark matter made of?

Attendees will be able to take part in a virtual visit to the CERN LHCand Dr Steven Goldfarb, experimental particle physicist from the University of Melbourne and Katarina Anthony, communications manager for ATLAS, will take part in a Q&A . There will then be the showing of the documentary Particle Fever which explains the discovery of the Higgs boson particle. To attend, register at the Cultural Centre in Nerja.