Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Carol service

Nerja charity carol service raises more than 1,000 euros

The Anglican parish of Nerja and Almuñécar held its Christmas carol service on Thursday afternoon at the San Miguel church in Nerja

SUR

Friday, 12 December 2025, 17:34

More than 200 people attended the Christmas carol service held by the Anglican parish of Nerja and Almuñécar on Thursday afternoon at the San Miguel church in Nerja.

The Coraxalia choir, directed by Celia Varo Aragón, performed at the event that was sponsored by De Cotta Law.

Imagen principal - Nerja charity carol service raises more than 1,000 euros
Imagen secundaria 1 - Nerja charity carol service raises more than 1,000 euros
Imagen secundaria 2 - Nerja charity carol service raises more than 1,000 euros

More than 1,000 euros was raised, half going to the Sisters of the Good Samaritan residence and the other half to chaplaincy causes.

The service was followed by mulled wine andmince pies.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga village strengthens ties with USA
  2. 2 Contract awarded to turn eastern Costa del Sol castle into museum
  3. 3 Spain or the UK? Which country offers the best value for your retirement years?
  4. 4 New plan for eastern Costa del Sol port
  5. 5 Authorities plea for information on missing 14-year-old from Malaga village
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol turns to AI for tools to help tourists
  7. 7 New walking football team aims to attract more women to the sport
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions use December to support the needy during the festive season
  9. 9 Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location
  10. 10 Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Nerja charity carol service raises more than 1,000 euros

Nerja charity carol service raises more than 1,000 euros