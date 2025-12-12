Nerja charity carol service raises more than 1,000 euros

SUR Friday, 12 December 2025, 17:34 Share

More than 200 people attended the Christmas carol service held by the Anglican parish of Nerja and Almuñécar on Thursday afternoon at the San Miguel church in Nerja.

The Coraxalia choir, directed by Celia Varo Aragón, performed at the event that was sponsored by De Cotta Law.

More than 1,000 euros was raised, half going to the Sisters of the Good Samaritan residence and the other half to chaplaincy causes.

The service was followed by mulled wine andmince pies.