More than 1,000 euros for a photo taken by Antonio Banderas: images by the Malaga actor are up for auction

No one can doubt that Malaga-born Antonio Banderas is a multifaceted artist, as he has demonstrated in his 40-year career as an actor, director, producer, business owner, screenwriter, etc. His involvement in photography is probably one of the least known to the general public, although he has done interesting work as a visual creator, including an exhibition in New York.

For the first time, a selection of photos taken by Banderas will be put up for auction by online house Setdart. The photographs, which will be published for sale on 19 June, are part of the Secretos Sobre Negro (Secrets in Black) series, which Banderas first exhibited at the Instituto Cervantes in New York in 2010. The sequence has also toured other international venues, such as Madrid and Buenos Aires.

Now, it reappears on the art market as one of his most personal projects. Although some of the pieces were previously presented at a one-off charity auction, this is the first time that they will be offered to the public for direct acquisition.

Popular culture

With this series, Banderas transcends his usual role in front of the camera to stand behind the lens and explore, with an intimate and profoundly aesthetic gaze, major universal themes such as desire, betrayal, identity and the ambiguity of power. The photographs in Secretos Sobre Negro construct a visual universe charged with symbols, cultural references and a theatrical atmosphere that refers to the language of cinema, painting, opera and literature.

Inspired by icons of Spanish culture such as Carmen, Don Juan Tenorio, the Barber of Seville or Goya's Maja Desnuda, Banderas recreates scenes that combine sensuality and elegance in a setting marked by scenographic darkness, measured composition and dramatic silence. In these images, the body becomes the bearer of emotions and metaphors, and the chiaroscuro heightens the symbolic and narrative character of each scene.

According to the website, bidding starts at 1,000 euros per photograph, although the estimated value is between 2,000 and 2,500 euros.

Banderas's photographic career

Banderas's first major foray into photography was precisely this seires. Years later, in 2013, he presented 'Women in Gold' - a travelling exhibition focusing on women, which toured different cities in Spain and Latin America. These initiatives confirm that photography is not an occasional expression for the actor, but an artistic language coherent with his sensitivity and creative trajectory.