More screenings than ever at this year's Malaga film festival

This week has seen the launch of Malaga’s own film festival which takes place this year between 1 and 10 March.

Focusing on Spanish-language cinema, the Festival de Málaga 2024 will include some 246 screenings.

The official section of the festival will comprise of 37 premieres, of which 19 will be films competing for the Biznaga de Oro prize and the rest are “out of competition”.

The event also includes sections for shorts, documentaries and numerous others, as well as parallel events. Venues include the Cervantes and Echegaray theatres and the Albéniz cinema.

Tickets are now on sale, priced from 6 to 12 euros.