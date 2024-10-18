Marjorie Grice-Hutchinson: An eminent economist

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 18 October 2024, 17:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Marjorie Grice-Hutchinson, a renowned English economist, was born Marjorie Eileen Henrietta Grice-Hutchinson on 26 May 1909 in Eastbourne, Sussex. She moved to Malaga with her father in 1920 after he retired from his work as a solicitor in the UK.

Marjorie earned a degree in Spanish at the University of London and completed a PhD at the London School of Economics. She would go on to become an eminent economist, being best-known for her publication Early Economic Thought in Spain, published in 1978. However, she wrote many publications about the Spanish and other economies, for which she received recognition in the UK and in Spain.

In 1993, she was awarded an honorary doctorate at the Complutense University of Madrid and became a 'Distinguished Fellow' of the History of Economics Society in 1995.

She was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1975 and in Spain she was named to the Order of Civil Merit.

In 1996 Marjorie was awarded the Premio Castilla y León de las Ciencias Sociales y Humanidades and was a 'favoured daughter' (honorary citizen) of Malaga.

Marjorie gained the title Baroness von Schlippenbach when she married a German-born agronomist who also lived in Malaga. Ulrich von Schlippenbach died in the 1980s and Marjorie stayed in Malaga until her own death in 2003 at the age of 93.

She was a key figure in the upkeep of the city's English Cemetery and is author of publication The English Cemetery at Malaga, which she wrote in 1964 about how the cemetery was founded by the then British consul in Malaga, William Mark, in 1831.

She is buried in the English Cemetery and her funeral was reported by SUR at the time.

Calle Marjorie Grice-Hutchinson can be found in the Colinas del Limonar area of Malaga, near to the Limonar exit on the A-7 motorway. Her name also lives on at the Grice-Hutchinson botanical research centre located on land donated by the economist to Malaga University.