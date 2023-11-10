Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Attendees at the masterclass. SUR
Margaret de Arcos silk painting masterclass at Puente Romano
Art

Margaret de Arcos silk painting masterclass at Puente Romano

This workshop is part of Puente Romano Beach Resort's complimentary autumn season of artisan experiences

Andrew Forbes

Andrew Forbes

Marbella

Friday, 10 November 2023, 16:58

Compartir

Marbella's Puente Romano Beach Resort this week offered a silk painting masterclass at its beachside Villa Pereza with Artisan Seville design studio Margaret de Arcos.

Before a champagne reception, attendees tried their hand at the art of painting natural silk, creating their own personalised gift to take home, all under the guidance of acclaimed designer Camila Puya de Arcos.

This workshop with the Margaret de Arcos studio, renowned for handpainted natural silk accessories including Andalusian fans, scarves, and earrings, is part of Puente Romano Beach Resort's complimentary autumn season of artisan experiences.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Research reveals Brits will take holidays to Costa del Sol over a longer season to avoid worst of the summer heat
  2. 2 Axarquía water bill row: 'They have sent us a quarterly bill for 45,220 euros and we were only there for two weeks'
  3. 3 Price will be key factor in determining travel plans of British tourists and whether they come to Spain in 2024
  4. 4 Lack of rainfall forces Malaga to resurrect emergency water sources from 1995 drought
  5. 5 Remembrance services in the south of Spain and Gibraltar
  6. 6 Bumpy ride for contractors over motorway resurfacing works near Malaga Airport
  7. 7 More UK visitors expected on Costa del Sol but at cooler times of year
  8. 8 Arroyo de la Miel becomes the centre of flamenco during week-long festival
  9. 9 PSOE defends Junts deal as way to solve 'conflict' in Spain's Catalonia region
  10. 10 Gibraltar's new tourism minister: 'I have a positive outlook so I'm working on a product where the border will be open'

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad