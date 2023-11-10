Margaret de Arcos silk painting masterclass at Puente Romano

Andrew Forbes Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Marbella's Puente Romano Beach Resort this week offered a silk painting masterclass at its beachside Villa Pereza with Artisan Seville design studio Margaret de Arcos.

Before a champagne reception, attendees tried their hand at the art of painting natural silk, creating their own personalised gift to take home, all under the guidance of acclaimed designer Camila Puya de Arcos.

This workshop with the Margaret de Arcos studio, renowned for handpainted natural silk accessories including Andalusian fans, scarves, and earrings, is part of Puente Romano Beach Resort's complimentary autumn season of artisan experiences.