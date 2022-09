On the march in Nerja for the RBL Poppy Appeal The annual charity walk will begin at the town's Al Andaluz hotel and end at the Chapel Bar

Two dogs and 19 people took part in the 2021 Poppy Walk. / SUR

The Nerja Royal British Legion is holding its annual sponsored Poppy Walk on Sunday 16 October. The walk will begin at the town's Al Andaluz hotel at 11.30am and finish at the Chapel Bar.

Last year the RBL Nerja branch raised around 2,000 euros when 19 people and two dogs took part in the walk. For sponsor forms and further information contact Dorothy Allen on 643 212 944.