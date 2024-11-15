Marbella Design 2024: A showcase of luxury and emerging trends Now in its seventh year, this interior design and decoration fair has firmly established itself as a national leader

DAVID LERMA Friday, 15 November 2024, 13:18

Marbella Design and Art wrapped up the 2024 fair at the Palacio de Congresos in Marbella on Sunday. It had fewer stands this year, but a better organised space compared to previous years. "Each year, the content of the fair evolves according to the level and proposals of each participant," Alejandro Zaia, CEO of one of Spain's most important interior design and decoration events, told SUR on Saturday.

Among the standout names are firms like L35 Architects, who recently reinvented the largest intermodal hub at one of Italy's major railway stations, Roma Termini, an icon of modern architecture in the country. This is the same studio responsible for the redesign of the new facilities at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In Marbella, they presented a multifunctional space featuring a bar, a lounge and a connecting corridor, all of which were full of visitors on Saturday afternoon.

Architects, interior designers and artists have presented highly specific proposals over the past few days.

"This year, there are more local representatives than in previous years," Zaia said, confirming the participation of many companies from Andalucía, including from Almeria, Granada, Jaén, Seville, Malaga and Sotogrande.

"There are more this year than in previous years and they have replaced some Madrid-based studios," said Zaia, who has organised other fairs such as Pinta in New York and London from his base in Miami.

Most of the exhibition spaces were dedicated to companies specialising in lighting, home automation, ceramics and other sectors. Many of these companies have faced installation costs that exceed the price of renting the stand itself.

With a large turnout, Marbella Design and Art has "attracted a significant number of professionals and homeowners", stated Zaia.

A total of more than 40 exhibition spaces featured participation from over 140 companies and a significant public turnout: "The professionals as well as the clients—whose numbers grow each year," said Zaia, referring to those who come to decorate their homes and often bring their architect along.