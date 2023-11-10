Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Antonio Banderas. SUR
Malaga-born Antonio Banderas to be honoured by Latin Recording Academy
The award recognises the work and efforts of outstanding members of the Latin community who have dedicated themselves to promoting and fostering the arts and culture around the world

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 10 November 2023, 16:16

The Latin Recording Academy has announced that Malaga-born actor and businessman Antonio Banderas will be honoured with the 2023 President's Award.

The award recognises the work and efforts of outstanding members of the Latin community who have dedicated themselves to promoting and fostering the arts and culture around the world.

The actor will be honoured during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on 16 November in Seville. This recognition has been awarded on rare occasions throughout the history of The Latin Recording Academy. The last time was to composer, singer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2017.

