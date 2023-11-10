Malaga-born Antonio Banderas to be honoured by Latin Recording Academy

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The Latin Recording Academy has announced that Malaga-born actor and businessman Antonio Banderas will be honoured with the 2023 President's Award.

The award recognises the work and efforts of outstanding members of the Latin community who have dedicated themselves to promoting and fostering the arts and culture around the world.

The actor will be honoured during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on 16 November in Seville. This recognition has been awarded on rare occasions throughout the history of The Latin Recording Academy. The last time was to composer, singer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2017.