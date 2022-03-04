4 March 1810: Malaga welcomes José I Bonaparte What Happened Today? The French monarch's arrival in the city during a tour to rally support was celebrated with two triumphal arches

Friday, 4 March 2022, 12:51

During the Spanish War of Independence and the French occupation of Spain, José I Bonaparte, who reigned in the country from 1808 until 1813, arrived in Malaga on 4 March 1810 on a trip to rally support through the south of Spain.

José I Bonaparte, who was also the King of Naples (1806-1808), was the older brother of Napoleon Bonaparte, who appointed him King of Spain during the Napoleonic Wars.

On his arrival in Malaga, the monarch was welcomed to the city with two triumphal arches, which were installed close to the Hermitage of Zamarilla and in Calle Puente del Mar.

Although he was relatively well received in Malaga, he was largely unpopular in Spain and came under heavy criticism from his opponents, who endeavoured to smear his reputation by naming him Pepe Botella, due to his supposed fondness for drinking. This was an accusation that has been echoed by historians, although some claim that it was unfounded.

Among the documents and letters that have been discovered recently, Napoleon's brother was described by his court aides as a man who "did not eat or drink like a king".

His detractors also accused him of being stupid and ugly. Others say that he was a handsome and slender king who took great care of his physical appearance, which made him attractive to women.

He was said to have been a pacifist, a monarch especially involved with the modernising of reforms in Spain. According to some researchers, he was totally against bullfighting and is said to have despised it entirely. However, he reinstated the bullfight, which had been abolished by Carlos IV, which he is said to have done in order to boost his popularity.

A special bullfight had been arranged in the Plaza de la Constitución in Malaga in his honour and the event was said to have been well attended, which the king deemed evidence of his popularity.

However, his opponents claimed that the square was full simply because the French monarch had promoted bullfighting by offering free access.

To gain the support of the population and the city authorities, he promised to finance the construction of a lighthouse in the port of Malaga, although this was a pledge that he did not fulfil.