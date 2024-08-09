Malaga limbers up for August fair with annual port swim Mayor of Malaga, 81 year-old Francisco de la Torre, and some of his family joined nearly 500 people in the swim across Malaga port last Sunday

Mayor of Malaga, 81 year-old Francisco de la Torre, and some of his family joined nearly 500 people in the annual swim across Malaga port last Sunday.

The swim was divided into two start times and covered 1,000 metres beginning and ending at Muelle 2. The event traditionally heralds the run-up to the Malaga fair which is from 17 until 24 August.