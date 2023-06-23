Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The event was held at Los Baños del Carmen in Malaga. SUR
Malaga celebrates Irish novelist

Friday, 23 June 2023, 12:32

Around eighty people attended a Bloomsday event at Malaga's Baños del Carmen last Friday, 16 June. They joined other fans of the epic novel Ulysses, by James Joyce, around the world to mark the day in 1904 when the action of the novel takes place in Dublin. This was the fourth time that Bloomsday, which is organised by Malaga resident Ray Smyth and author Carlos Pérez Torres, has taken place in Malaga. The evening consisted of readings, dramatisations and music.

