A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía The Subbética in Cordoba province boasts a plethora of experiences to enjoy throughout the year; next week it comes to the Costa del Sol

Located in the centre of Andalucía, the Subbética district of the province of Cordoba offers tourists from around the globe authentic and unique experiences thanks to its wealth of history, gastronomy, monuments, natural enclaves, culture and traditions. Visitors are taken on a journey full of contrasts, genuine Andalusian charm and heart-felt hospitality, second to none.

The Subbética is made up of 14 towns and villages (Almedinilla, Benamejí, Cabra, Carcabuey, Doña Mencía, Encinas Reales, Fuente-Tójar, Iznájar, Lucena, Luque, Palenciana, Priego de Córdoba, Rute and Zuheros) and incorporates a Unesco-recognised and protected Geopark. A paradise for walking and outdoor activities, the Subbética is a fertile enclave dotted with verdant olive groves and exuberant vineyards.

Its rich and varied cuisine has been influenced by Andalucía's diverse cultural heritage: Iberians, Romans, Moors, Jews and Christians. The cuisine, wines and liqueurs of the Subbética are famous throughout Spain and the rest of the world. As well as the highly sought-after extra virgin olive oil, the region produces some of the best cold meats, sherry, aniseed liqueur, "mantecados" (traditional Christmas treats) and turrón (nougat) in Spain.

For those looking for a genuine Spanish adventure, few areas can compare with the Subbética region of Córdoba. Time seems to stand still in this land of picturesque villages, traditional lifestyle, dramatic history and breathtaking landscapes.

To bring the essence of the Subbética to the Costa del Sol, the district's Mancomunidad, in collaboration with SUR in English, will be organising two identical events at 5.30pm and 8pm on Thursday, 20 March, at Holiday World, Benalmádena.

Both residents and holidaymakers are invited to discover this fascinating region, visit stands offering local produce and learn what makes the area so special. Experts will be on hand to explain the production of a wide variety of locally produced goods, from extra-virgin olive oil to wines, liqueurs and tapas. Guests will be able to taste a selection of these delicacies. In addition, information will be available about all that the area affords and what to do and see on a day trip or during a longer stay.

For those who want to go a step further and live an authentic Andalusian experience, there will be the opportunity to sign up for an exclusive one-day trip, leaving from the Costa del Sol, which will visit the most enchanting towns and villages in the region.

Anyone interested in attending the event should request their free tickets from forossur@diariosur.es.