Lions take to the cat walk during Christmas charity fashion show mijas The Cala de Mijas Lions Club annual Christmas fair and fashion show raises nearly 2000 euros for charity

The Lions raised almost 2,000 euros at the fashion show. / SUR

Friday, 9 December 2022, 13:00

TONY BRYANT. The La Cala de Mijas Lions Club raised almost 2,000 euros during its annual Christmas Fair and Fashion Show, which was held at the Cala Nova Golf restaurant last week.

Members of the club took to the catwalk to model a selection of evening wear and winter clothing sourced from the association's second-hand shop.

The event also included a performance by The Costa Soul Singers, who offered a medley of classic Christmas songs.

President Wynson Beswick said, "The audience appeared to really enjoy the event. Well done to everyone who attended and helped us raise funds for those in need.

"The chorus is always there to support our charity events, and we are sincerely grateful to them as well."