The latest sofa styles

Before cluttering your home with elements that are unconnected or lack personality, you should take a look at the different styles of decoration that are in vogue around the world. The idea is to dress your home with trendy colours, shapes and textures, without forgetting to create welcoming spaces that you can enjoy and that adapt to the tastes and needs of those who will live there.

If you’re going to buy a sofá to give your lounge with a new look, keep reading as we take a look at the different style trends that can help obtain the results you’re looking for:

Ethnic style

The ethnic style takes us to exotic places, to the admired Orient, creating light-filled rooms and blurred borders between cultures. A very trendy style that is causing a sensation in the western world. So much so that the most fashionable interior designers use it to create intimate and multicultural environments where techniques such as Feng Shui, among others, are combined.

The colours used in this style are warm and neutral, creating a very characteristic concept of luminosity. These colours are usually linked to the earth, such as shades of brown, beige or grey. Natural materials, such as wood, timber or basketry, are particularly important in the ethnic style.

If you want to buy an ethnic sofa to transport you to exotic places, we recommend our Martini sofa by the Spanish brand Nessen®, a sofa that you can design and custom configure, of beautiful craftsmanship that strikes an incredible balance between practicality and style.

Nordic style

The Nordic style is no longer just a trend, as in recent years it has not only gained a lot of strength, but also continues to set trends in the home. The roots of this type of decor can be found in the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, where sunny days are scarce most of the year, so they looked for a way to replace this lack of light. The solution was found in light colours and elements related to nature. If that's what you're looking for, you can also find and try a Nordic-style sofa full of personality at the Nessen Interiors® chain in Malaga: the Perugia sofa.

Minimalist style

If order is something that shapes your life, minimalism is for you. Under the motto "less is more", the spaces created in this style are simple and serene. Opting for an Italian sofa, such as the Italian Melani sofa model, is ideal. An elegant and glamorous sofa, with a superb backrest equipped with manual relaxation mechanisms, to adjust the angle according to the desired comfort. Less loading but without sacrificing comfort and maximum performance.

Vintage style

This style has been predominant in recent years. Vintage comes from the French vendenge and it refers to grape harvesting, with the premise that, like good wine, the value of some furniture increases over the years. This style in sofas is a way of evoking the best of the 1930s through to the 1980s, where the classic and romantic predominate. Our Italian Ruben sofa can fit perfectly into your vintage living room.

