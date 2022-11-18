LACALIZA consolidates its position as a benchmark on the eastern coast of Málaga The restaurant, which is now celebrating its fourth anniversary, has a comprehensive offer that combines the best gastronomy, leisure and event space in a unique setting with unbeatable views

Versatility, comfort, gastronomy, service... LACALIZA is all this and much more. This unique venue combines leisure and enjoyment proposals for every moment in the same space. From its cafe, where you can start the day with stunning views of the Mediterranean; to its restaurant, based on local produce and local cuisine; or its terrace, perfect for embracing life in the best company.

The restaurant, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary, has established itself as a benchmark on the Eastern Coast of Málaga, with an unbeatable offer and a service adapted to its customers' needs.

The 4,000 square metre facilities and 12,000 metres of parking space are the perfect place for celebrations and company events. It also has a fully equipped training room and meeting room.

All this just a few metres from La Cueva del Tesoro, the only cave of marine origin that can be visited in Europe, in El Cantal Alto, 180 metres above sea level.

An honest, quality menu

In terms of gastronomy, LACALIZA bases its proposal on quality, local produce, which is prepared with respect and tradition, "which keeps people coming back", as Óscar Delgado, the manager of the venue, assures us.

Thus, most of the fish is purchased daily at the Caleta de Vélez market, where you can find the best prawns, monkfish, octopus or southern bonito and other delicacies of the sea such as langoustines and even tuna.

They are also specialists in rice dishes, which are cooked in the Levante style in nine different varieties that can be made dry, brothy or creamy, and in all three cases, "anyone who tries them will come back for more".

Moreover, as they work with natural products and make their own sauces and condiments, they can adapt a large part of their menu to people with food allergies or intolerances, with staff trained to advise and offer dishes based on the needs of each customer.

Another of the great attractions of its menu are the matured meats, with the best cuts of Friesian, Galician blonde, Angus or Simmental, among others, which are cooked in a charcoal oven with holm oak charcoal to preserve their juices and give them the best aroma.

Likewise, its cuisine gives a twist to the local classics, as can be seen in its Axarquía salad, with avocado and mango; the pineapple ajoblanco or the gazpachuelos, which are specially prepared every Thursday.

As for desserts, as one of the few restaurants in Málaga with its own in-house bakery, it offers a wide variety of freshly prepared options for both the restaurant and for events.

To complete the after dinner or evening offer, there is a selection of top quality cocktails to enjoy both in the restaurant and on the terrace, which hosts musical performances on Fridays and Saturdays. All this to turn any moment into a special occasion.

