Klicfon and Manzana Rota Fuengirola: a family business project built on commercial talent

Karim and Salim Shabudine inherited their entrepreneurial talent from their late father, a businessman with extensive expertise in the import and export sector. His contacts and long-standing commercial relationships with Chinese manufacturers and distributors formed the foundation for the success of their company, Klicfon.

Specialising in the distribution of smartphone parts and components, Klicfon has become a key player in the sector thanks to its strategic alliance with another Malaga-based company, Manzana Rota, a leading smartphone repair business with more than 40 locations across Spain.

From their home kitchen and with guidance from their father, the Shabudine twins began developing a business focused on selling and distributing spare parts for mobile devices and tablets, as well as a wide range of related accessories.

The Shabudine family quickly built a strong business relationship with the CEO of Manzana Rota, which led to the idea of founding Klicfon in 2016. Their goal was to establish a direct supplier of high-quality compatible parts and components for Manzana Rota’s stores. "We went straight to the factories to inspect the goods and build relationships with the best suppliers. It was a tough experience, but it was worth it," they explain.

Likewise, the Shabudine brothers decided to open the Manzana Rota store in Fuengirola in 2017 to gain first-hand insight into customers' needs and preferences.

No intermediaries

Klicfon stands out for offering a service with no intermediaries, delivering top quality at the best price with a wide range of spare parts and resources to meet customer demand quickly, efficiently and with complete reliability.

Ten years after its launch, Klicfon is now fully established, with a large logistics centre in Malaga city operating nationwide. It has become one of the leading players in the current market for mobile and tablet repair parts.

Klicfon supplies repair parts not only for Manzana Rota but also for major brands like Phone House and Worten, now serving over 100 clients.

