Named after the late seventeenth century Dutch botanist, Franz Kiggelaer, Kiggelaria africana is native to Africa where it is widely distributed. It is commonly called the wild peach, not because of its fruits, but because its leaves resemble that of a peach.

The fruits, which appear after flowering in autumn, are hard, greenish and knobbly globes. When ripe, they split open in a star shape exposing bright orange or red sticky seeds which attract birds.

The flowers are dioecious, meaning that male and female flowers form on different trees and you need both for the seed pods to develop. The tiny flowers, which appear from spring until summer, form in clusters and are bell-shaped and a greenish-yellow.

Kiggelaria africana is an evergreen or semi-deciduous tree that can reach 11 metres high by 13 metres wide. The ample spread of its branches make it a good shade tree. However it can be grown as a hedge, a windbreak or a screen. To grow it as a tree it is necessary to remove lower branches as they form so that it can develop a smooth, greyish trunk which will become gnarly with age.

It is well suited to the Mediterranean climate as it will withstand drought once established. It needs a location in full sun and a free draining soil and will need regular watering for the first two years. The roots are not aggressive so can be planted near driveways, foundations etc. It will withstand some frost in inland areas.

Kiggelaria africana is not used medicinally but the pinkish brown timber can be used for floorboards, beams and for furniture making.

Propagation is by seed or cuttings. If sowing the seed, remove the red sticky casing to expose the shiny black seeds. Young plants will flower after two years.