Juliette Binoche collects honorary award at Malaga's French film festival The actress captivated the audience with her glamour, charisma, elegance and poise at the opening of the festival, where she was presented with her first honorary award

Víctor Rojas Malaga Monday, 14 October 2024, 12:49

Renowned French actress Juliette Binoche, known for her roles in films like Chocolat and The Lovers of Pont Neuf, took centre stage at the Malaga French Film Festival last Friday. The festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, was especially significant due to Binoche's presence, as highlighted by festival director Sullivan Benetier.

Ángela Molina, an iconic actress in Spanish cinema, internationally recognised for films like Almodóvar's Live Flesh, took to the stage at the Cine Albéniz yesterday with a special sparkle in her eyes, not just because she was in her beloved Malaga, but also to present the Honorary Award at the 30th French Film Festival of Malaga to her good friend Juliette Binoche.

"My dear Juliette, as I present this award to you, I hope you can feel the love and dedication you share with all of us," she read with emotion.

Binoche soon joined Molina on stage to receive the award. The two actresses embraced in a heartfelt hug that nearly made them fall over as the audience applauded.

"A year and a half ago, we filmed The Return together, and what we share can only be described with one word: love," the French actress said in her acceptance speech. "This festival is a wonderful opportunity to build connections that will last a lifetime," she continued, finishing with a spirited "Long live Malaga, art and cinema!"

This event marked the official opening of the festival, which will run until 18 October. It features a restrospective section dedicated to Binoche, aimed at exploring some of her most celebrated performances.