Healthy lifestyle: nutrition, exercise and... rest! Our modern society has embraced the importance of healthy lifestyle habits so much that going to a nutritionist or personal trainer has become commonplace. We all want to be the best we can be and we know that a healthy lifestyle is achieved by eating right and exercising regularly. But we want to open your eyes to the third fundamental aspect of a truly healthy lifestyle, rest, and the professionals who will advise you: your Mattressologists®

Spain is one of the countries in the world with the longest life expectancy. And the trend continues: according to data from the INE (National Statistics Institute), life expectancy in the elderly has increased over the last few decades. The INE's projection is that in 2035 life expectancy will reach 90 years for women, and 85 years for men.

And why should we take care of our habits? The main reason is health, in all its aspects, to feel good physically, but also emotionally and mentally. A healthy lifestyle reduces the chances of suffering from many ailments and illnesses. Undoubtedly, if we improve our wellbeing, we will be much closer to our best version of ourselves, to our happiness and, therefore, to sharing it with the people around us. There are many benefits!

Aspects of enjoying a healthy lifestyle

1.The first key is nutrition. And in Andalusia we have the privilege of enjoying the Mediterranean diet. The aim should be to eat quality food to cover our vital needs, avoiding those that may be harmful to our organism.

2.Physical exercise is another of the fundamental keys. With just 30 minutes per day of physical activity we can reduce the risk of suffering cardiovascular problems, according to the Spanish Heart Foundation. As well as burning calories, strengthening muscles, keeping blood pressure under control and cholesterol levels in check, it reduces stress levels, improves our mood and helps us sleep better.

3.And so we come to one of the most overlooked but equally important and fundamental keys: rest.

To improve your rest is to improve your quality of life

We spend a third of our lives sleeping. While clichéd, it’s still true, so we must ask ourselves: do we give our rest the importance it deserves? We must bear in mind that physical and mental rest is essential for us to really feel well.

Getting regular sleep for 6 to 8 hours a day, even up to 10 hours depending on our age, allows our body to recover, which is why the Mattressologists® at leading sleep chain MiColchón recommend enjoying a "restorative" rest. A quality rest has many benefits for our body, as highlighted by the experts and the conclusions of the f irst study on Health and Rest developed by ASOCAMA (Spanish Bed Association) and the Foundation for Health Education ( FUNDADEPS).

Healthy rest allows us to restore our nervous system and our physical and psychological functions, that's why MiColchón stresses the importance of rest, not only for our health, but also for our daily performance or our mood, and furthermore, according to the Málaga firm's Mattressologists, "rest is the best beauty treatment there is"

Mattressologists®’ tips to enjoy quality sleep

The MiColchón group, with 9 centres across the province of Málaga, has more than 40 years of experience advising on the most suitable rest for each individual. Moreover, their staff have specific training, not only on the latest advances in materials and products, but also with courses given by renowned physiotherapists such as Romualdo Castillo. The main objective at MiColchón is to achieve the most comfortable and restorative rest:

1.Trust specialists to choose the mattress that best suits your lifestyle, build, age, sleeping posture and, above all, a mattress suitable for any back problems. At MiColchón, thanks to the mattress company Nessen, you will find an ideal mattress for every diagnosed ailment: spondylitis, scoliosis, fibromyalgia, low back pain, osteoporosis. There is a suitable mattress in terms of firmness and ideal support to alleviate our rest.

2.Take care of your bedding. Both your mattress and your pillow should be fitted with good quality protectors and covers that absorb moisture and regulate the temperature. Your MiColchón mattressologists will be able to advise you according to your needs, for example if you feel particularly hot or if you suffer from allergies.

3.Look after your nutrition with a balanced diet.

4. Exercise regularly.

5.Keep your bedroom dark and at a stable and comfortable temperature, not too hot or cold.

6. Before going to sleep:

a.Have a set, regular bedtime and wake-up time. Keeping a routine helps us to relax quicker.

b.Avoid heavy dinners, drinking coffee in the evening, and alcoholic beverages. Avoid activities that can cause stress or excessive stimulation.

7.And finally, if you often have difficulty getting to sleep and you’ve followed all this advice, be sure to talk to your doctor. Enjoying good quality rest is a need, not a luxury!

