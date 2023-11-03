Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Your health well insured in Spain
Extra ASSSA

Your health well insured in Spain

Unhappy with your health insurance in Spain or looking for one that fits your needs?

Friday, 3 November 2023, 13:54

Compartir

If your health insurance has been cancelled, your premium has been increased with your age, your medical directory or cover fall short or you’re simply not happy with the service, the best option is to look for insurance in Spain that fits your needs and has multiple benefits, such as ASSSA medical insurance:

Unique guarantees

ASSSA doesn’t increase your medical insurance premium due to age. Plus, the company guarantees the non-cancellation of your policy in the contract, giving you the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’ll have lifetime cover protecting you always, something that’s extremely important.

Personal attention in your language

With ASSSA, language won’t be a barrier, as from day one you’ll be assigned a multilingual contact person in your nearest office to personally advise, help and look after you.

Plus, the ASSSA insurance company has many medical centres where different languages are spoken or where translation services are available.

Health insurance to suit you

ASSSA provides different types of cover, all without copayments, that can fit each person's needs Likewise, for everyone needing health insurance to obtain a Visa or Residence permit in Spain, ASSSA's insurance is ideal because it meets all the requirements of Consulates and Immigration Offices.

The Company is also highly specialised in dealing with international citizens and offers direct access to specialists and private medical services without waiting lists in numerous prestigious medical centres.

Alongside all this, ASSSA has many other advantages, including the possibility of a second medical opinion or preventive medicine, perfect for taking care of your health.

Insure your health with ASSSA

If you’re currently with another insurance company in Spain and you switch to ASSSA medical insurance, you’ll get facilities and advantages, such as the removal of waiting periods.

Now is the best time to contract your health insurance with ASSSA, as you’ll benefit from its lifetime discounts and exclusive guarantees.

With ASSSA your health is well protected.

MORE INFORMATION

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ana Mata becomes first woman mayor of Mijas
  2. 2 Exotic fruit that helps prevent cardiovascular diseases is grown for the first time on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Police close down illegal Halloween party on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Benalmádena hopes to better understand the needs of residents with new initiative
  5. 5 Six people, including two vets, face 34 years' in jail for illegally trafficking animals from Malaga
  6. 6 Registration opens for archaeological workshops at Roman site in Fuengirola
  7. 7 How a quest to find stolen AirPods led to a double kidnapping and 14 arrests on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Submarine sighted off the Costa del Sol causes a stir on social media
  9. 9 Project to expand and improve 'dated' Los Boliches health centre put out to tender
  10. 10 Nerja Cave awarded the 'Q' for Quality

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad