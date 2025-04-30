Why is it important to have a life insurance policy?

SUR in English Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 11:04 Compartir

For the Spanish, ensuring the financial stability of their loved ones, in the event of death, has become increasingly essential. Life insurance provides the peace of mind of knowing that, no matter what the circumstances, both the family and the insured will be able to maintain their quality of life while adapting to a new reality. This is especially important when you need to adapt your home and want to maintain your previous standard of living. By the end of 2024, more than 14 million people in Spain were protected by a life insurance policy, which not only offers financial support in the event of absolute permanent incapacity, enabling policyholders to cope with a new situation, but also secures the future of their children and provides financial protection for the family in the event of death.

In addition, the changing needs of people, as well as the life-changing moments they may experience, mean that life insurance policies are adapting to the changing realities of the population, incorporating new covers to protect them both physically and psychologically. It is worth bearing in mind that in Spain almost 300,000 new cases of cancer are expected to be detected in 2025, and with the new Anticipation of Serious Illnesses cover of Sabadell Seguros' new Life Care insurance, they accompany their clients in cases of cancer and heart attack, among other conditions. And through its “Un seguro con causa” (Insurance with a cause) project, it links its products to social and environmental causes and to date has donated more than €400,000 to organisations such as the Spanish Association Against Cancer, the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital, the Guttmann Institute, biobanks and the Contigo Foundation.

The increase in life expectancy requires new solutions to protect policyholders’ quality of life and to accompany them in their daily activities. It is essential that life insurance covers not only financial needs but also emotional needs, with complementary digital solutions that provide added value.

For Sabadell Seguros, the challenge is to generate value-added services and cover, tangible from the outset and adapted to the changing needs of each stage of the customer's life. It is a new concept of healthy and insured life, accompanying the customer in their day-to-day life with additional services of prevention and wellbeing. Life Care offers numerous services such as 24-hour medical advice, international second medical opinion, psychological care, and personalised advice on nutrition and child nutrition, among others.