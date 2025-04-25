The shopping list for cancer prevention, as recommended by the experts

Marta Fernández Vallejo Madrid Friday, 25 April 2025, 14:42 Compartir

What daily habits can you change to prevent cancer? This is the question that the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) is answering with its ‘healthy eating guide’ that they have published. “It is an initiative that was created to encourage adopting a healthier diet and, at the same time, to raise awareness of the reduction of risk factors for the development of this disease that affects two out of every three men and one out of every three women at some point during their lives,” said AECC’s spokesperson

They added that such changes can be made at any time of the year: “Eating healthy should not be that New Year’s resolution that we make every January, but should be part of our daily routine.”

The message that AECC wants to get across to the public is that what we eat is “a fundamental factor in prevention” of cancer, much more than we think.

“Up to 18% of cancer cases could be avoided with a combination of daily physical activity and a healthy diet.”

Despite this evidence, “in Spain more than half of the adult population is overweight or obese, a factor closely related to the development of up to eight types of tumours.”

The guide, developed following the recommendations of the European Code Against Cancer (ECAC is an initiative of the European Commission), offers “simple tools” for consumers to learn how to follow a healthy diet.

It incorporates a whole host of practical advice for a more healthy daily life. In addition to advice on diet and physical exercise, the guide recommends sleeping at least seven hours daily and keeping stress at bay.

The most novel initiative in this guide is the presence of a shopping list with “the healthy foods that should not be absent from your shopping trolley.”

The campaign is part of AECC’s wider initiative of ‘Todos Contra el Cáncer’ (everyone against cancer), which aims to help the population in Spain surpass the 70% cancer survival rate by 2030.

VERDURAS Lechuga Coliflor Espinacas frescas Brócoli Calabacín Zanahoria Repollo Pimientos Tomates Cebolla FRUTAS Aguacates Arándanos Manzanas Fresas Naranjas Plátanos PROTEÍNAS Pescado blanco (gallo, merluza...) Salmón Huevos Atún, bonito Pollo Pavo LÁCTEOS Yogurt natural Queso fresco Leche CEREALES Quinoa Arroz integral Avena LEGUMBRES Y OTROS Garbanzos Lentejas Nueces Semillas de chía y lino Aceite de oliva virgen extra

The 10 key elements

Count colours, not calories . Eat lots of colourful fruits and vegetables, you will enrich your diet without even realising it.

Drink water and avoid alcohol . Also eliminate sweetened and sugary soft drinks from your diet.

Good fats from fish, nuts, seeds and olive oil. Reduce saturated fats, the 'bad' ones are found in ultra-processed foods, sweets, pastries, pizzas and more.

Indispensable to our diet: pulses and wholegrain cereals. Among the carbohydrates, give priority to pulses, wholegrain cereals and brown rice.

Limit red meat. Choose natural, unprocessed proteins (such as oily fish, chicken) Limit red meat and avoid all types of processed and cured meats.

Dairy products? Go natural. Unsweetened natural yoghurt, neither with sugar nor with sweeteners. Avoid the creamy, dairy desserts.

Do some sport. Staying active is essential. A sedentary lifestyle leads to being overweight and to obesity. It is also linked to different types of cellular degeneration and an increased risk of cancer.

Eat tasty food. If you don't enjoy what you eat, it is impossible to maintain the habit of a healthy diet.

Sleep at least 7 hours. Too little sleep has serious health consequences. It is a risk factor for obesity.

Keepstress at bay. Then, if you feel it's getting the best of you, get some help. It weakens the immune system.