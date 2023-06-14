Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is how you can help save the lives of three other people
World Blood Donor Day

This is how you can help save the lives of three other people

Today, 14 June, is World Blood Donor Day. Half of the population will, at some point in their life, depend on a blood transfusion

Patricia Cabezuelo

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 10:52

One in two people in Spain will need extra blood at some point in their lives. This means that half of the population will be dependent on a transfusion at some point in time.

Traffic accidents, childbirth, transplants and surgeries of all kinds are just some of the situations in which we or one of our loved ones may find ourselves. And in all of them it is crucial that there is enough blood to cover the needs.

"In Spain, as in the rest of Europe, donation is an altruistic and voluntary act," explained Cristina Arbona, director of the Valencia region blood transfusion centre. "At the moment we are self-sufficient and do not need to depend on other countries, such as the United States, where donation is paid for and some have it as a means of subsistence, with all that this entails."

Here we are going to look more deeply into the donation process, how blood is obtained, what it is used for and how a transfusion centre works.

People with blood group O negative (O-) are the so-called universal donors because they are compatible with everyone, but transfusion centres insist: "All groups are necessary. If we have a B+ patient, the best thing to do is to give them their own group: B+."

In Spain, the majority of the population has 0+ and A+, so they are the most likely to have reserves of their blood group, while the minority groups are the most likely to require donations.

Whatever your blood type, blood has the same essential components and all of them are used to save lives.

Components of blood

Sangre centrifugada:

55%

Plasma

Proteínas

7%

albúmina, 57%; globulinas, 38%;

fibrinógeno, 4%; protrombina, 1%

Agua

91%

Otros solutos

2%

nutrientes, desechos, iones, gases,

sustancias reguladoras

45%

Elementos formes

Glóbulos rojos

98%

eritrocitos ó hematíes

Góbulos blancos

1%

leucocitos

Plaquetas

1%

trombocitos

There are two types of donations, traditional and apheresis. In traditional donation, 450 ml of blood is collected from the donor and divided in the laboratory into red blood cell concentrate, plasma and platelets. Each of these components has different conditions and conservation needs. In addition, each has a different use.

Faced with so much demand, is there enough blood? This is exactly the function of the transfusion centres. The director of the one in the Valencia region explained: "Our fundamental mission is to guarantee the supply of blood components and other substances of human origin to the different hospitals to cover the needs of patients and, above all, to do so with the maximum guarantees of quality and safety. For years we have had a very constant and very fluid donation. We have managed to ensure that donation is considered a natural act and this has allowed us to make donors aware of this and to make continuous and constant donations," concluded Cristina Arbona.

The figures prove it. The number of blood donations in Spain exceeded 1.7 million in 2021. This means that pre-pandemic levels have been recovered, when there was a slight drop of 5% associated with the postponement of non-urgent hospital interventions. Stability now dominates: "The calculation of our needs is based on what we distribute, and the day that amount does not come in, it is subtracted from the stock, so the next day we put mechanisms in place so that a little more comes in," said Dr Arbona.

When fewer donations are collected than required, blood transfusion centres can call donors from their database to come forward to donate. These appeals are also made when the stock of a particular blood group is reduced.

There are also one-off campaigns such as today's World Blood Donor Day, whose motto this year is 'Donate blood, donate plasma, share life, share it often'. Plasma donation is essential as the demand for plasma has increased considerably in recent years. The proteins it contains, especially albumin and immunoglobulins, are increasingly present in drugs and therapies, so 92% of the plasma that is donated is given to pharmaceutical laboratories to be transformed and returned fractionated. The components are stored in hospital pharmacies to be administered to patients in need.

To meet this increased demand, which affects all European countries, transfusion centres are introducing apheresis donation. The donor is connected to a machine previously programmed to collect plasma or platelets. The blood passes through the machine and the machine picks up what has been programmed and returns the blood to the donor immediately.

In this way, instead of one unit of plasma, which is what is collected in a normal donation, up to four units can be collected and the donor recovers his or her levels much quicker than when donating whole blood.

This method of donation, like the traditional one, is totally safe: "Any donation goes through our centre and although scientifically it cannot be said that there is zero risk, it is very close to that value. We use molecular biology techniques, NAT techniques, capable of detecting a viral load of very few microlitres. The haemovigilance system has not detected a single transmission of disease per unit transfused in recent years," explain the transfusion centres, where different specialists analyse each donation with the latest techniques and scientific machinery.

You should know that the approximate time it takes to read this report is ten minutes, the same time it takes to make a donation that will be used to save lives. World Blood Donor Day, although it also serves to recruit new volunteers, aims to make visible the work of all those who already donate blood altruistically and regularly. Therefore, we can only add the words that are most often heard at the donation points: THANK YOU, DONORS.

