These are the top ten best-selling medications at pharmacies in Malaga province

To a greater or lesser extent, most people have medications of some kind or other in their medicine cabinets at home. There are the general ones, such as painkillers, but also those used for specific treatments. Although there is no official data, SUR has obtained the figures for January to November 2023 from Bidafarma, a company which supplies 70 per cent of the local pharmacies in Malaga province.

1 - Nolotil 575mg - 492,569 units

This drug is used for the treatment of acute moderate to severe post-operative or post-traumatic pain, colic or tumour pain. It is also used in cases of high fever that does not respond to other measures or other medicines.

2- Adiro 100 mg - 294,740 units

It belongs to a group of medicines called antiplatelet drugs. It prevents thrombus formation and reduces the risk of clogging your arteries.

3- Paracetamol 1g -153,921 units

Paracetamol Kern Pharma belongs to the group of drugs called analgesics and antipyretics. This medicine is prescribed for the relief of mild to moderate pain. Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen or acetaminophen or p-acetylaminophenol, as well as having many appearances, is marketed in different doses and can be found in 325mg, 500mg, 650mg and 1g doses in the pharmacy. The usual dosage in adults, orally, varies between 500-1000 mg every 6-8 hours, depending on the intensity of the symptoms. In children, paracetamol suppositories and oral solution are used.

4- Enantyum 25mg - 138,493 units

An analgesic belonging to the group of medicines called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It is used to treat mild to moderate pain, such as muscle or joint pain, menstrual pain (dysmenorrhoea) or dental pain.

5 - Lexatin 125mg - 125,157 units

It belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines. At low doses, bromazepam relieves tension, anxiety and nervousness. At higher doses it has a sedative and muscle relaxant effect. Doctors prescribe Lexatin to people with symptoms of anxiety, tension, depression, nervousness, agitation and who have difficulty sleeping. Lexatin starts to work in about 30-60 minutes when taken by mouth and cannot be administered sublingually.

6- Algidol 20 sachets - 106,123 units

Algidol contains the active ingredients paracetamol, codeine and ascorbic acid, and belongs to the group of medicines called analgesics and antipyretics (for the treatment of pain and fever). Algidol is offered for the symptomatic treatment of mild to moderate pain, as well as febrile states.

7 - Robaxin 500mg - 105,298 units

Robaxin contains methocarbamol, a muscle relaxant that provides relief from pain caused by stiff muscles. It is a treatment for painful muscle spasms. Treatment with methocarbamol should be as short a period as possible. After oral administration, it is rapidly and completely absorbed, producing peak plasma concentrations within 1-3 hours. Muscle relaxant effects are observed within 30 minutes after taking it orally.

8 - Omeprazole - 98,357 units

Over-the-counter omeprazole is used to treat frequent heartburn (heartburn that occurs at least two or more days per week) in adults. Omeprazole belongs to a class of medicines called proton pump inhibitors.

9 - Ventolin inhaler - 94,749 units

Ventolin is prescribed for adults, adolescents and children aged 4 to 11 years for mild, moderate or severe asthma, prevention of bronchospasm (shortness of breath or wheezing) induced by physical exercise or before exposure to a known and unavoidable allergenic stimulus.

10 - Lorazepam 1mg - 77,941 units

Known by this name or orfidal, lorazepam is used to relieve anxiety. It is also used to treat insomnia caused by anxiety or temporary situational stress. Lorazepam is a psychotropic medicine belonging to the benzodiazepine group with anxiolytic, sedative and hypnotic properties. Regular use should only be considered when other treatment options are not possible.