The Hyperbaric Medical Clinic has treated thousands of patients who have improved theirhealth over the past decade

The clinic celebrates its tenth anniversary this year: more and more patients from across the globe choose the centre to improve their health and quality of life.

The Hyperbaric Medical Clinic in Estepona is celebrating ten years of caring for people and helping them to improve their health and quality of life. They want to thank their clients for trusting in their professional medical care. The hyperbaric clinic is a benchmark health centre in Europe.

For a decade it has been treating, using the latest technology, patients from all over the world who come to Estepona to receive in its facilities the appropriate hyperbaric oxygenation treatment. These treatments are coordinated by the clinic's professional team of medical specialists who evaluate each specific case taking into account the patient and his/ her unique situation.

Hyperbaric oxygenation is a powerful ally for your health, a medical treatment that has been used for many years to treat a wide variety of illnesses. It consists of the administration of pure oxygen in a hyperbaric chamber - the clinic currently has two transparent Perry chambers - at a higher pressure than atmospheric pressure. The oxygen dissolves in the blood plasma, allowing for greater oxygenation of the body's tissues and better and faster healing.

The Estepona Hyperbaric Medical Clinic has already treated thousands of patients with different problems, from elite athletes to entrepreneurs, artists and journalists, etc.

As explained by Dr Rafael Sánchez, expert in Hyperbaric Medicine, the clinic is a point of reference for the treatment of sports injuries (bone fractures, as well as joint and muscle injuries) which, after the administration of hyperbaric oxygen, experience a surprising acceleration in the recovery process.

Hyperbaric sessions are also very beneficial in combating stress, poor sleep quality and providing mental clarity. As well as alleviating pain and chronic headaches; anxiety and fatigue are considerably reduced and impressive results have been achieved in the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Estepona Hyperbaric Clinic has seen how pure oxygen can significantly help patients with a variety of neurological diseases. They have also treated different medical conditions such as ulcers and diabetic foot, as well as carbon monoxide poisoning, secondary injuries caused by radiotherapy treatments, sequelae after surgery, osteomyelitis, gas gangrene, major trauma, nervous system injuries due to lack of oxygen or stroke and finally it has treated several patients who have suffered sudden deafness.

To find out how you can benefit from pure oxygen, please call us and request a consultation.

Don't wait another day to discover the power of hyperbaric oxygen.