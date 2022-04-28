Sontec opens a new, advanced hearing centre in La Cala de Mijas The space will have 180 metres of facilities, three soundproof consultation rooms and state-of-the-art equipment

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 17:32

Sontec are reinforcing their commitment to people with hearing difficulties on the Costa del Sol by opening a new centre on the Plaza del Bulevar in La Cala de Mijas.

This new space will offer all the advanced audiology services to provide solutions to all the problems caused by hearing loss: audiometry service, videotoscopy, tympanometry, free field test, etc. It will also have an S.E.E.S. system (Spatial Simulator of Environmental Sound), a 360º test to try out hearing aids and subsequently adapt them if necessary. There will also be a catalogue of earplugs (for bathing, for musicians or for the home) and all types of hearing aids will be sold, programmed and repaired.

The centre will be staffed by a highly qualified team of professionals who will provide care in English, Spanish, German and Russian.

A total of 180 square metres arranged with three soundproof consultation rooms, which will be equipped with the latest technology in the sector.

"We want to position ourselves as a benchmark centre in the area, so we are going to offer a very professional service and care that puts the patient at the centre of the whole strategy," says Alfonso Sánchez, director of Sontec.

Sontec has more than 20 years of experience in the audiology sector in the province of Malaga, providing solutions to all hearing-related problems.

With regard to hearing aids, Sontec are independent and work with several leading global hearing aid manufacturers such as Gn Resound, Phonak, Oticon, Signia, and Rexton, among many others.

Moreover, their centres are staffed by highly qualified audiologists and audiology professionals who are registered in Spain and the United Kingdom and are committed to attending to and caring for all their clients' hearing health needs.

They also work together with the Junta de Andalucía and the Andalusian Health Service, as well as with several organisations in the UK.

For further information:

Sontec La Cala de Mijas

Plaza del Bulevar, 26 B, 29649 Mijas

Sontec Fuengirola

Calle Hermanos Pinzón 4, Edificio Florida II, Local 9ºA, 29640 Fuengirola

info@sontec.es | +34 952 667 402 | https://sontec.es