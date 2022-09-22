Sontec open their new hearing centre in La Cala de Mijas The space has two soundproof rooms and an innovative diagnostic room that is one of a kind in Malaga

Sontec, the leading hearing health company on the Costa del Sol, has opened a new centre in La Cala de Mijas. The space, equipped with the latest technologies and innovations in the sector, is located in the Plaza del Boulevard, in an easily accessible area with parking.

This new opening is a response to the needs of patients in this part of Malaga, who will no longer have to travel to the firm's offices in other locations.

The new facility offers advanced audiology services, a wide range of earplugs and ear protection and a catalogue of hearing aids adapted to different uses and patients.

It also has two soundproof rooms and an innovative 360º room for diagnostic tests, the only one of its kind in Malaga and one of just two in all of Andalusia. Thanks to its state-of-the-art equipment, patients can test their hearing from any angle and simulating different situations, such as conversational or noisy spaces.

They have also incorporated the Otoscan ear scanner, which helps all people suffering from hearing loss to have hearing aids with a maximum level of adaptation thanks to the depth and accuracy of the tympanic impressions, reducing the number of necessary adjustments resulting from a bad impression. In addition, because the image of the ear canal is placed in a virtual space, people can have their hearing aids in record time.

In addition to all this, this centre has a training room which, as well as for refresher courses for professionals, will be made available altruistically to associations that require it for meetings and social gatherings.

30 years caring for patients' hearing health

Sontec hearing centres have been dedicated to caring for the hearing health of their patients in Malaga and the Costa del Sol for more than three decades with a comprehensive, attentive and person-centred service.

Part of the company's success is based on their independence, which frees them from commitments to particular brands of hearing aids and allows them to prescribe the most appropriate hearing aids to solve each individual's problem (hearing and aesthetic).

"Being independent allows us to give completely unbiased advice," says Alfonso Sanchez, audiologist and director of Sontec.

As a result, the company works with the world's leading manufacturers such as GN Resound, Oticon, Phonak, Signia, Rexton et al.

They also have a professional and stable team of hearing care professionals who are registered in Spain and the UK. "We are proud to be able to offer the latest in hearing technology, helping patients hear more clearly and accurately, even in noisy environments," he says.

For further information:

Sontec La Cala de Mijas

Plaza del Bulevar, 26 B, 29649 Mijas

Sontec Fuengirola

Calle Hermanos Pinzón 4, Edificio Florida II, Local 9ºA, 29640 Fuengirola

info@sontec.es | +34 952 667 402 | https://sontec.es