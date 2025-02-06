Smile Makeover with Dental Veneers at Clínica Tafur

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 6 February 2025, 11:39 Compartir

Nowadays, dental aesthetics have evolved at an impressive pace, allowing patients to transform their smiles in record time with minimally invasive procedures. Dental veneers have become one of the most sought-after solutions for enhancing the appearance of a smile. There are different types, each with unique characteristics tailored to the patient's needs. At Clínica Tafur, the most commonly used veneers are:

• Porcelain veneers: These provide a highly natural result with exceptional strength and durability. With proper care, their lifespan exceeds 15 years, making them an ideal option for those seeking a long-term smile transformation.

• Composite veneers: These are directly shaped onto the tooth using a synthetic resin. They offer a quick, less invasive solution that is also more affordable and easier to repair. Their lifespan ranges between 5 and 7 years, depending on care.

• Ultrathin veneers: These typically require no reduction of the natural tooth and offer a brighter appearance. However, they are not recommended for correcting severe tooth shape or alignment issues.

• Lithium disilicate veneers: Known for their strength and durability, these are particularly recommended for patients with teeth grinding problems.

• CEREC Veneers: CEREC aesthetic veneers are restorations made from feldspathic ceramic, hybrid ceramic or lithium disilicate using CAD/CAM technology.

CEREC Technology at Clínica Tafur

At Clínica Tafur, we use state-of-the-art CEREC technology to create high-quality aesthetic veneers with exceptional precision and minimal tooth preparation.

Our advanced 3D scanning technology allows us to take digital impressions of your mouth, eliminating the need for conventional molds and uncomfortable dental trays. This ensures a more comfortable and precise experience.

With CEREC, we can place up to 10 veneers in a single session, achieving outstanding results with speed and accuracy. Unlike traditional smile design treatments, our fully digital process is completed in just one day, providing greater convenience and a faster transformation.

Before starting your treatment, you will be able to preview your new smile, ensuring it meets your expectations and giving you total confidence in the results. The veneers are designed using cutting-edge dental software and crafted with a high-precision milling machine, guaranteeing a perfect fit and a natural-looking smile.

