Sabadell Seguros launches its new health insurance policy for the over-60s: Protección Salud Más 60

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:22 Compartir

The new health product for seniors from Sabadell Seguros in conjuction with Sanitas, is now available! With a simple contract process: from the age of 60 and with no age limit, you only need to answer two questions on the health declaration and in English.

After 60 is when we have the most time to enjoy... and when we want to make the most of these moments. Time to travel out of season, to do sport during working hours, to sleep without worrying about the alarm clock, to read one book after another, etc. With so much to do, taking care of ourselves physically and mentally or going to the doctor should not take up any more time than necessary. The average waiting time for a first consultation with a specialist in the public health system is 100 days and, for this reason, Protección Salud Más 60 is especially designed for people over 60, with specific covers to improve the quality of care and exclusive services.

As part of the health insurance marketing agreement signed in 2020 by Sanitas and BanSabadell Seguros Generales, an insurance company owned by Banco Sabadell, PROTECCIÓN SALUD MÁS 60 has been recently launched; a new health insurance specifically for the over-60s, providing private healthcare to a segment of customers who need it most and who have the greatest difficulty in obtaining health insurance at the best price.

Sabadell Seguros is committed to responding to its customers' needs. Its new health product is a complement to public health cover, Social Security, and provides access to general medicine, medical specialities, diagnostic tests and other benefits associated with fast, quality and digital private health care. This includes Sanitas’ medical directory, one of the most extensive networks on the market with 57,000 doctors, 4,260 multi-specialty centres, its own hospitals and exclusive centres.

With a wide range of private outpatient medical services, without the need for hospitalisation or surgery, this new product offers the freedom to choose from a multitude of medical centres and specialists, and to enjoy extremely short treatment times. In addition, customers who sign up for the policy will be able to make urgent video consultations 24 hours a day in more than 37 specialties, without leaving the comfort of their own homes!

With specific services for their clients’ personal wellbeing such as home tests and medicine delivery, home chiropody and nursing (10 sessions/year), personal assistant, accompanying the patient to medical appointments, home hairdressing and pet care. Policyholders will also have an exclusive selection of services designed for seniors provided by Sanitas Mayores for advice, companionship, access to day centres, excursions, rehabilitation, physiotherapy and gymnastics.