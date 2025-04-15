Sabadell Seguros' health insurance, the best way to be protected on holiday

SUR in English Málaga Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 12:43 Compartir

When it comes to looking after our health, being able to contact the top experts can give us peace of mind. Protección Salud, from Sabadell Seguros with Sanitas, has more than 57,000 professionals, 4,500 own and affiliated centres and 24-hour emergency services both in Spain and when travelling abroad.

Travelling is one of the most exciting and enriching experiences we can enjoy. It allows us to discover new places, get to know different cultures and, in general, benefit from relaxation and adventure. However, when we are away from home, especially in a foreign country, we may be exposed to certain health risks that we cannot foresee. It is at these times that having health insurance becomes an essential element to protect us and ensure that our holidays are not ruined by unforeseen medical events.

The Protección Salud health insurance from Sabadell Seguros in collaboration with Sanitas, offers complete, high value and innovative cover such as primary medicine, emergencies, medical specialities, surgical interventions and hospitalisation, diagnostic tests, different therapies, preventive medicine and second medical opinion. In addition to basic dental cover for consultations, check-ups, cleans and extractions.

But what if we go on a trip abroad? This health insurance has a €12,000 emergency cover for trips abroad, with health care in the event of illness or accident. It includes medical expenses, transfers of the sick and cover in the event of death. In addition, you can take out optional cover for the United States in approved medical centres, with 100% of the medical and hospital expenses up to €30,000.

And thanks to the digital coverage, Protección Salud accompanies us wherever we are. Sanitas 24 horas has a medical team available by telephone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for medical queries, treatments, medication, test results, etc., both in Spain and when travelling abroad. Videoconsultations with specialists and a symptom evaluator are also available: based on a series of questions related to the symptoms described, a probable diagnosis is offered, the possible illnesses that cause the symptoms are suggested and the recommended actions are given; including links to request a face-to-face appointment or videoconference, depending on the case. It is an innovative digital ecosystem that allows a real-time digital health check-up, stress tests, digital dermatological analysis, health monitoring and much more.

To sum up, having a good health insurance for everyday life, as well as for when we go on a trip, is a prudent and essential measure to protect our wellbeing and enjoy a worry-free holiday.