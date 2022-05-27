Relatives of people with hearing loss, crucial support for their quality of life At the first sign of symptoms, it is vital to turn to specialised professionals such as Sontec, who carry out a personalised and comprehensive assessment of each patient

Friday, 27 May 2022, 12:54

The film 'CODA' (2021) by director Siân Heder won the Best Picture award at the last edition of the Oscars, the most important film awards in the world.

The main value of this production, a version of the French 'La famille Bélier' (Eric Lartigau, 2014), is that it addresses the issue of relatives of deaf people, hence the acronym CODA (Child Of Deaf Adult), since, as experts explain, ignorance tends to become an invisible disability that both those who suffer from hearing problems and their entourage have to deal with.

In the case of people who begin to suffer from a decrease in sound reception, it is a difficult and complicated process in which they often feel frustrated as they lose part of their ability to communicate, which is fundamental for human beings. This can cause them to feel isolated and withdraw from social situations, affecting their overall quality of life.

That is why experts recommend that family members and friends of people with hearing loss consult experts on how to deal with the situation in order to contribute to their integration and well-being. Furthermore, at the first signs of hearing loss, it is vital that they go to a specialised hearing centre that can help them and provide the right solution to their problem. As Alfonso Sánchez, head audiologist at SONTEC, emphasises, early detection and intervention is key to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss.

SONTEC are specialists in hearing health. The independent hearing health clinics located in Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas provide answers to all problems related to hearing ability thanks to professional and personalised attention and the most advanced technology.

As well as working with different leading brands in the manufacture of hearing aids worldwide, the centre has highly qualified audiologists and audiology professionals who are registered in Spain and the United Kingdom, in charge of attending to and caring for all their clients' hearing health needs. They also offer an excellent after-sales service for servicing and maintenance of hearing aids.

"We know how stressful life can be for people with hearing loss, and how it can affect all their family and friends. That's why we take a personalised approach to each case in order to offer them the latest in hearing technology, helping them to hear more clearly and accurately, even in noisy environments," stresses Alfonso Sánchez, the company's chief audiologist.

As part of their working methodology, the centre offers a free in-depth hearing evaluation, based on which they will recommend the best solution to the problem in accordance with individual needs.

With regards to hearing aids, SONTEC works with a number of leading global manufacturers such as Gn Resound, Phonak, Oticon, Signia, and Rexton, among many others.

