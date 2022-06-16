It is possible to combat age-related hearing loss At SONTEC hearing centres they understand the difficulties and inconveniences caused by presbycusis and work to minimise its impact on a person's quality of life

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 13:05

Presbycusis or age-related hearing loss affects 20% of the population from the age of 60, 30% between the ages of 65 and 70, and 70% over the age of 70.

Although it is an age-related and often unavoidable problem, if left unaddressed it can lead to social isolation, depression and even cognitive impairment.

In many cases, people are reluctant to acknowledge the situation and ask for help. This is often due to embarrassment or an assumption that there is no solution, which, besides not being true, can further aggravate the hearing loss and cause personal and family problems. It should be borne in mind that people affected by presbycusis stop taking part in social gatherings with friends or relatives and withdraw into themselves, which affects their mood, leading to sadness, anxiety or changes in character.

That is why the presence of family members in their environment is essential to detect the problem in the early stages and encourage them to go to the clinic.

As experts explain, hearing loss can be treated and its impact on a person's quality of life minimised if a specialist is consulted in time to assess the situation and provide guidance on rehabilitation techniques and auditory retraining in addition to the use of hearing aids.

A recent study published in the journal Audiology&Neuro-otology concludes that auditory rehabilitation using cochlear implants and hearing aids is effective in older people and leads to significant functional improvements.

However, as Alfonso Sánchez, audiologist and director of the SONTEC specialised audiology centres, assures, for hearing rehabilitation to be effective, it is important that the hearing aid is properly adjusted or that a rigorous allocation of the cochlear implant is carried out. "Both resources, when properly adapted, are able to provide efficient auditory perception, especially with regard to communication, which is key to rehabilitation," says the expert.

Therefore, the most important thing is to see a specialist as soon as hearing difficulties are noticed. The specialist will assess the most appropriate remedy for each individual case and start rehabilitation treatment, the success of which depends to a large extent on the patient's dedication and cooperation.

SONTEC are specialists in hearing health. These independent clinics located in Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas provide answers to all problems related to hearing capacity thanks to professional and personalised attention and the most advanced technology.

One of SONTEC's strengths is that they understand the difficulties and inconveniences caused by hearing loss. "We know how stressful life can be for people with hearing loss, and how it can affect all their family and friends. That's why we take a personalised approach to each case, offering the latest hearing technology and treatment, helping them to hear more clearly and accurately, even in noisy environments," says Sánchez.

As part of their working methodology, the centre offers a free in-depth hearing assessment, based on which they will recommend the best solution to the problem according to your personal needs. To this end, they have highly qualified audiologists and audiology professionals, registered in Spain and the United Kingdom, who are responsible for attending to and caring for all their clients' hearing health needs.

They also work together with the Junta de Andalucía and the Andalusian Health Service, as well as with several organisations in the UK.

Keys to detecting hearing loss in the elderly It's important to identify the onset of hearing loss in older people so that it can be diagnosed and treated. Some signs of hearing loss are: - They hear but do not understand. This is because they do not usually lose all the sounds at once, but this makes understanding difficult. - The situation of not understanding the conversation worsens in noisy environments and when several people speak at once. - They need to be spoken to more slowly as it takes them longer to understand. - They do not take part in family or group meetings. They can't follow a get-together or a lecture, so they stop doing these activities. - They are more absent-minded and make mistakes, feel insecure and lose interest.

For further information:

Sontec La Cala de Mijas

Plaza del Bulevar, 26 B, 29649 Mijas

Sontec Fuengirola

Calle Hermanos Pinzón 4, Edificio Florida II, Local 9ºA, 29640 Fuengirola

info@sontec.es | +34 952 667 402 | https://sontec.es