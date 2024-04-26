New project on the Costa to further help those affected by dementia

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 26 April 2024, 13:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena is about to launch a new project to develop further help for people along the coast affected by Alzheimer's and dementia.

The driver of the new project is the association's secretary, Michelle Greenwood, who hopes it will promote a dementia friendly community along the coast for the over-50s, English-speaking community. The programme aims to support the development of, and access to, creative workshops and dementia training, respite activities and a research library with accessible information, which the charity hopes will be achieved by creating a dementia alliance.

To do this, Greenwood is hoping to attract the support and participation of other charities and groups along the Costa del Sol and inland, because, as she points out, "other than the excellent work offered by the La Cala Lions support group", there is no English-language support further along the coast in towns like Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Torremolinos.

"I know there is a lot of work regarding dementia in La Cala de Mijas. However, in other areas on the coast there is no support. There are absolutely loads of people in the Benalmádena area suffering from dementia. We get inquiries on a daily basis: you wouldn't believe the demand. A lot of these people need support but cannot get to the meetings in La Cala," the secretary told SUR in English.

The programme, which Greenwood said is "ready to roll", will offer a training course to volunteers of Age Concern and to those from other charities. Greenwood, a qualified trainer, is using a World Health Organization (WHO) designed course that has been used in the UK.

The new venture already has the support of the Jasmine Care home in Alhaurín de la Torre; and Greenwood and her supporters have also recruited a physiotherapist, a physiologist, nutritionist and a multidisciplinary team.

"I can see there are gaps in the service available here on the coast and I just want to be able to offer a little extra help to those who need it. We don't want to step on anyone's toes. We just want to take some of the good practice that they are doing and hopefully fill a few gaps that we have identified," she said.

Age Concern will hold an open day at St Andrew's church in Fuengirola on 22 May to highlight the project and to seek the support of other charities and organisations.

"We are holding the event to try to get as many groups and associations involved as possible. It's a collaboration meeting to learn about what each one is doing, and how we can maybe better the services that are already available. We need to learn what other groups offer," she said.